Dallas County COVID-19 Deaths Decline This Week

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 13, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 243 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,602, including 153 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths are being reported today include:

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and had expired in an area hospital ED.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 153 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s numbers are in line with what we’ve seen over the last ten days. Although we lost five of our residents today, halfway through the week we are seeing a lower number of deaths than we saw last week which is a promising sign. Hopefully, this plateau will lead to a decrease. You can find information about where we are now and where we would be after a 14 day decline by going to Dallas County COVID-19 Health Guidance for the Public which you can download at http://www.DallasCountyCOVID.org.We are currently in Red/Stay Home Stay Safe. Residents are advised by medical experts to avoid unnecessary crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering at businesses and on public transportation and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to make good decisions to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember, #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

