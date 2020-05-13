Subaru Provides Hundreds of Thousands of Meals To DFW

CAMDEN, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Subaru of America, Inc., along with support from its two regional independent distributors, Subaru of New England and Subaru Distributors Corp., today announced its continued commitment to supporting people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to provide 50 million meals* to Feeding America®.

The donation will help the Feeding America network respond to increased need in their communities and will help provide 50 million meals nationwide to people most impacted by the pandemic. As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and a nationwide network of 200-member food banks, the automaker’s contribution will help ensure families and individuals across the country are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.

The donation will benefit the Greater Dallas/Fort-Worth community and surrounding areas by providing 3,448,282 meals to local food banks. The automaker’s contribution will help ensure families and individuals in the community are fed and cared for during these uncertain times and ultimately help get people back on their feet during the crisis.

“In these trying times we all search for stability in our daily lives,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. “We hope that through this donation to Feeding America, we can provide the comfort and stability of a meal for people who struggle with hunger in America. We must all stay safe but remember to help others where we can.”

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, hunger was already a reality for 37 million Americans, 11 million of whom are children. As families face the reality of sheltering in place and its associated fallout for the foreseeable future, millions more face the very real danger of unemployment, unprecedented difficulty accessing and purchasing food and an increased reliance on food banks to keep food on their tables. The 50 million meals that Subaru helps secure will enable food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Subaru, which will help every food bank in our network provide food to our neighbors in need. During this unprecedented time, the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to respond to increased need in their communities. We are proud to work with Subaru to help the most vulnerable people impacted by this pandemic,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Through this landmark partnership, Subaru, its independent distributors, and the Subaru network of 633 retailers nationwide will foster relationships with local Feeding America member food banks. Together, they will work to provide ongoing support in the form of food drives, donations and volunteer events as the automaker goes above and beyond to be more than a car company for its communities during these globally challenging times. Through these events and donations, Subaru will work toward a shared goal to get communities back on their feet.

The automaker’s donation to Feeding America is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/community.

To learn more about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

