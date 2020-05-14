Home News Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing In Ellis County

Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing In Ellis County

Ellis County Mobile Testing:

FREE Mobile Testing Site

Date: Monday, May 18, 2020

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Waxahachie Civic Center- 2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165

In coordination with The Texas Department of State Health Services, The Texas Department of Public Safety – Emergency Management, The Texas Military Department, The Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and Texas Health and Human Services, Ellis County will be hosting a one day FREE mobile testing location. All tests administered are by appointment only, due to limited testing units. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19:

o Fever and/or chills
o Cough (Dry or Productive)
o Fatigue
o Body aches/muscle or joint pain o Shortness of Breath

o Sore Throat
o Headaches
o Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

o Nasal Congestion
o Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Schedule an appointment by phone or online (Begins Sunday, May 17, at 8am):

Call- (512) 883-2400

Online: https://txcovidtest.org/

COVID-19 mobile testing
