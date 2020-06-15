Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Continue Over 300/Day

Experts Say Texas Is Still In 1st Wave

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 15, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 305 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 14,537, including 285 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill at an area hospital, and had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 285 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

“Today’s numbers fall in line for what we’ve seen for the last week or so. We don’t have back the hospitalization numbers for the weekend at the time of this release but would expect those back later in the afternoon. We have seen an increase in hospitalization cases in Dallas County, the 19 counties of North Texas, and the State of Texas. Think of hospitalizations as that part of the iceberg that you can see that is above the water. Below the water are all the people who are sick but that are not yet in the hospital. The iceberg below the water is obviously far greater than the iceberg above it and a small increase in hospitalizations indicates a larger increase in illness. That’s why that number is so important. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering, and use strong hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. There are many other important matters in your life and in the world right now, but we must keep our health and the health of our community at the top of our mind as we address those other important matters. The best way to keep you and your family safe is #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments