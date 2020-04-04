Home News Ellis County COVID-19 Cases Increase To 32

Ellis County COVID-19 Cases Increase To 32

Ellis County COVID-19 4/4/20

April 04, 2020 – It is with a heavy heart that the Office of the Ellis County Judge reports the second coronavirus (COVID-19) related death of an 88-year-old Ennis resident. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

We must continue to do our part as a community to protect the vulnerable and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ellis County. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family during these difficult times.

There are thirty-two cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This includes twenty-eight active cases, two recoveries, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

This includes 13 cases in Ennis, one in Ferris, one in Maypearl, seven in Midlothian, one in Palmer, five in Red Oak and four in Waxahachie.

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to extend the current “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. The order is consistent with President Trump, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Governor Abbott’s mitigation efforts, aimed at protecting the health of the community.

This Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.
For more information and a full outline please visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11080/COVID-19-Extended-Order-432020

Ellis County COVID-19 4/4/20
