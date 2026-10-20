Eataly Dallas Celebrates Autumn with Seasoned for Fall Offers

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Changes in seasons bring special menus and activities to Eataly Dallas on a regular basis. This month the NorthPark jewel is ushering in the flavors of autumn with a new, limited-time program called “Seasoned for Fall.” Taking inspiration from the Italian tradition of slowly simmered ragu’, menus feature peak produce from the season and high-quality meats, transforming simple ingredients into an indulgent and comforting dining experience.

Eataly Dallas is also celebrating with pasta-making classes, live demonstrations and special tastings, giving guests even more ways to experience Italy’s beloved culinary traditions.

Seasoned for Fall at Eataly Dallas

Seasoned for Fall menus offer four varieties of ragù to discover, from classic Bolognese hailing from Emilia-Romagna to ragù with sausage and broccoli rabe, ragù with squash and pecorino, and mushroom ragù. A special two-course prix fixe menu at La Pizza & La Pasta is offered for $29 all day, through Oct. 25.

The menu features a choice of seasonal bruschetta and fresh, house made tagliatelle pasta with a choice of ragù or a seasonal pizza option. An assortment of ready-to-cook ragù sauces are also available in Eataly’s marketplace, allowing guests to bring the flavors of fall home.

A seasonal spritz collection is also on tap, featuring a new “Fall Spritz” made with Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, cinnamon-infused Toki whisky, Prosecco, Apple and Cinnamon.

Calendar of Fall Events at Eataly Dallas

A calendar of fall-themed in-store activations, including complimentary weekend tastings and cooking classes, are also featured. For more information please visit Eataly.com.

Eataly Dallas celebrated Natonal Pasta Day with live pasta-in-a-cheese-wheel demonstrations, offering guests a firsthand look at this Italian culinary tradition. Special delivery pricing is also available. For a closer look at Eataly Dallas’ seasonal offerings, explore the full “Seasoned for Fall” menu at eataly.com.

Eataly Dallas is located at NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Hours are Sun.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, please visit eataly.com or call 469-759-2800.