Big Tex Waves Farewell to 2026 State Fair of Texas

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As Big Tex waves his final farewell, the 2026 State Fair of Texas brings another memorable season to a close. In celebration of 140 years of Texas tradition, the State Fair of Texas welcomed nearly 2.1 million fairgoers to the Most Texan Place on Earth during its 24-day run. Guests came together to enjoy live entertainment, iconic fair food, thrilling attractions, agricultural exhibits, and livestock shows, and celebrate Texas heritage and bring generations together each fall.

“The State Fair of Texas is about so much more than the 24 days we spend together at Fair Park. It is about bringing people together, celebrating the traditions and hospitality that make Texas special, and creating opportunities that make a lasting difference in our communities,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “We are grateful to every fairgoer who joined us this year, as well as the team members, vendors, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this season possible. As a nonprofit organization, a successful Fair helps fuel our work throughout the year, and we are proud of the impact we continue to make through agriculture, education, and community.”

State Fair of Texas a Nonprofit

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the State Fair of Texas exists to serve communities throughout Texas. The annual event serves as the organization’s largest community program and fundraiser of the year, helping generate resources that support agriculture, education, and community. Proceeds help fund scholarships for Texas students pursuing higher education, support youth and agricultural programs, strengthen community initiatives, preserve and enhance Fair Park, benefit Fair Park museums, and improve State Fair operations.

Since 2015, the State Fair of Texas has invested more than $92 million in projects that support Fair Park and enhance the State Fair experience. The Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Big Tex Scholarship Program are two of the State Fair’s most meaningful investments in the next generation of Texans. Together, these initiatives have awarded more than $25.3 million in auction awards and scholarships to thousands of Texas students since 2018 alone, supporting their educational journeys and celebrating their achievements in agriculture and beyond. Through its philanthropic initiatives, agricultural programming, and community partnerships, the State Fair continues to create opportunities for Texas students, support local organizations, and strengthen the communities it serves. It is Texans helping Texans.

The 2026 State Fair of Texas once again demonstrated how a beloved Texas tradition can make a difference far beyond the fairgrounds. As the gates close on another season, the State Fair’s commitment to its mission continues year-round, because your Fair day helps Texans every day.

The 2026 State Fair of Texas welcomed nearly 2.1 million fairgoers through the gates. Over 461,000 Visitor’s Guides were handed out, informing fairgoers of all the State Fair fun they can enjoy during their visit. The Fair’s busiest day for the 2026 season was Saturday, October 10 – the Allstate® Red River Rivalry. Big Tex welcomed more than 203,000 fairgoers that day.

Big Tex New Look for 2026 State Fair

Standing 55 feet tall, Big Tex debuted an all-new look for the 2026 State Fair of Texas, sporting a 95-gallon Resistol cowboy hat, a Cavender’s shirt measuring 245 by 192 inches, Levi’s 501 jeans measuring 380 inches wide by 290 inches long, size 96 Lucchese boots, and a Shiner belt buckle, all made possible through the generous support of State Fair sponsors. On October 4, Big Tex’s 74th birthday, the State Fair of Texas celebrated a historic milestone with the unveiling of an official State of Texas Historical Marker from the Texas Historical Commission honoring his enduring legacy as a beloved Texas icon and symbol of State Fair tradition.

More than 135,000 fans were in attendance for the 101st year of the State Fair Classic and the 97th year of the Allstate® Red River Rivalry at the newly renovated historic Cotton Bowl® Stadium during the State Fair. A crowd of 15,326 fans filled the Cotton Bowl for the second annual State Fair Clásico featuring Dallas Trinity FC and Chivas Femenil.

The State Fair welcomed 40 new vendors this year, creating 288 shopping locations for fairgoers to enjoy. Community members got crafty with 10,632 entries in the Fair’s Creative Arts competitions. The State Fair awarded approximately 4,000 ribbons to folks celebrating their creativity this year. The State Fair Creative Arts contests featured 3,452 participants from across the Lone Star State.

Four new concessionaires joined the State Fair of Texas community of vendors this year, in addition to four new food and beverage concepts.

Approximately 450,000 Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs were enjoyed by fairgoers during the 24-day State Fair of Texas. Chamoy Treats’ Candy Watermelon used approximately 10,000 watermelons throughout the Fair’s 24-day run. This is equivalent to about an acre of watermelons.

The Big Tex Contact Center employees answered nearly 7,000 calls from fairgoers during the 24-day run of the State Fair. More than 2,500 admission tickets were donated to local nonprofit organizations for the community to enjoy the Fair. More than 200 nonprofit leaders attended Community Engagement Day, which was hosted by the State Fair of Texas during the Fair. More than 300 faith leaders and community partners came together for fellowship during the annual Pastors Luncheon hosted by the State Fair of Texas during the Fair.

Community Outreach by State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas and the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Steering Committee hosted the 9th Annual Juanita Craft Humanitarian Awards, honoring four individuals following in Mrs. Craft’s footsteps. More than 200 community members were in attendance. An estimated 110,655 pounds of food were collected during the State Fair of Texas and donated to the North Texas Food Bank. More than 1.3 million free admission tickets were given to Pre-K through 8th grade students throughout North Texas, and more than 296,000 teachers in Pre-K through 12th grade received a voucher for free admission.

Nearly 9,600 first responders and their families visited the State Fair over 24 days, utilizing the special discount offer in gratitude for their service. More than 28,600 members of the military and their families visited the Fair over 24 days, utilizing the special discount offer in gratitude for their service. As of 2026, Big Tex Urban Farms has donated more than 22,000 pounds of fresh produce. This equates to more than 2.2 million servings donated to help feed the South Dallas/Fair Park community since 2016.

Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction & Scholarship Programs

In 2026, the Fair’s Big Tex Scholarship Program awarded more than $1.2 million in new college scholarships to 103 students throughout the Lone Star State. With college applications right around the corner, the Fair encourages eligible high school seniors and seasonal employees to go online to BigTex.com/Scholarship and apply now for a 2027 Big Tex college scholarship.

The State Fair has awarded more than $25.3 million in auction awards and scholarships since 2018 alone. With more than $2.7 million raised and pledges still coming in, 2026 is a record-breaking fundraising year for the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction & Scholarship Programs at the State Fair of Texas. Every dollar contributed to these programs goes directly to Texas students, funding auction awards and college scholarships, both locally and throughout the Lone Star State. The Grand Champion Market Steer of the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction, selling for $227,000 to Frank Deel and Family, setting a new State Fair of Texas record.

Ag Awareness Day gathered more than 175 chapters of 4-H, FFA, and FCCLA to participate in the canned food drive, donating more than 25,000 pounds of food to the North Texas Food Bank. The State Fair’s livestock and agricultural events hosted more than 14,505 livestock and contest entries. The Livestock Birthing Barn celebrated more than 90 animal births throughout the run of the Fair: 50 piglets, 15 goats, 17 calves, 8 lambs, and countless chicks.

Economic Impact of State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is estimated to generate more than $600 million in economic activity each year, serving as one of the most impactful annual events in the Dallas–Fort Worth region. The State Fair provides an unparalleled platform for hundreds of local and regional vendors, from family-owned food stands to mom-and-pop shops, to national brand exhibitors. These vendors collectively generate millions of dollars in sales over the 24-day event.

Each year, Fair operations account for tens of millions of dollars in expenditures related to staffing, maintenance, utilities, security, entertainment, construction, and infrastructure improvements at Fair Park. These investments directly support the regional economy by creating thousands of seasonal and permanent jobs, generating demand for skilled trades, and supporting professional services such as logistics, marketing, and public safety.

More than just a fun day, the Fair also delivers measurable and recurring public value through millions of dollars of state and local tax revenue from sales tax, hotel occupancy tax, business and vendor fees, employment and payroll tax. The State Fair of Texas is honored to be part of cherished memories for families across the Lone Star State and beyond. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to historic Fair Park for the 2027 State Fair of Texas next fall.