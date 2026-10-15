Cedar Hill Celebrates 89th Country Day on the Hill

The City of Cedar Hill and the Parks and Recreation Department invited the community to join in celebrating the 89th anniversary of the beloved annual festival, held in Historic Downtown Cedar Hill Oct. 10. Country Day on the Hill featured the annual parade, 75+ arts and crafts vendors, great food, activities, contests, and live entertainment on three stages throughout the Historic Downtown area. This year’s theme, “Spirit of Adventure,” brought extra creativity and community spirit to the parade. Focus Daily News staffers were in attendance, and are happy to share these photos by Chris Waits of the day’s events.