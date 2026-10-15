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Home Cities Cedar Hill Cedar Hill Celebrates 89th Country Day on the Hill

Cedar Hill Celebrates 89th Country Day on the Hill

By
Jo Ann Holt
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Cedar Hill State Park parade entry
Photo by Chris Waits

The City of Cedar Hill and the Parks and Recreation Department invited the community to join in celebrating the 89th anniversary of the beloved annual festival, held in Historic Downtown Cedar Hill Oct. 10. Country Day on the Hill featured the annual parade, 75+ arts and crafts vendors, great food, activities, contests, and live entertainment on three stages throughout the Historic Downtown area. This year’s theme, “Spirit of Adventure,” brought extra creativity and community spirit to the parade. Focus Daily News staffers were in attendance, and are happy to share these photos by Chris Waits of the day’s events.

Country Day parade Cedar Hill firetruck
Chris Waits photo
Country Day parade float
Chris Waits photo
CH band
Chris Waits photo
Cedar hill HS drill team
Chris Waits photo
CH library booth
Chris Waits photo
Glenn Heights Pie Co.
Photo by Chris Waits
Cedar Hill Museum booth
Cedar Hill Museum photo by Chris Waits
Country Day booth
Museum Dig, photo by Chris Waits
Downtown church of Christ activities
Downtown church of Christ booth, photo by Chris Waits
Gospel music singers
Photo by Chris Waits
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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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