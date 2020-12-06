DSHS Shows 603 Active COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise everywhere, and while some counties are now tightening up on mask requirements and requiring bars to close, Judge Little seems to be taking a different approach.

As of tonight, DSHS reports there are 603 active COVID-19 cases in Ellis County and 127 COVID-19 deaths. Ellis County has not updated their numbers since 12/3, so we don’t have an updated breakdown by city. Hospitalizations and fatalities are also increasing in our county. Just last week we learned about the loss of a 35 year old father of five in Midlothian, with no underlying conditions.

Yesterday Ellis County Judge Todd Little released a statement on COVID-19 and how Ellis County is impacted by the Governor’s Executive Order GA-32.

Judge Little said, “Today, we find ourselves once again in the midst of uncharted waters. This virus has impacted livelihoods and changed the way we celebrate with loved ones. As of last week two of my own children were in quarantine with COVID-19. Their symptoms were not easy but I am grateful God brought them through. Families across our county are facing these same challenges. During this time, it is important to remember that this virus affects everyone differently. It requires each of us taking preventative action to keep our community healthy and strong.

As of today, Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-32 reverts Trauma Service Area (TSA) E back to previous reopening guidelines. In my lifetime, I have never encountered this magnitude of government intervention on day to day livelihoods. Government is here simply to help provide you with the tools and recommendations to be a free people and support your personal liberties. During this time of a high COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Ellis County (32.45%), it is important that we each use discernment and wisdom while exercising our personal responsibilities.

It’s not my job to enforce someone else’s edict. Our community is made up of resilient men and women who work every day to keep our county great! As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges that this virus has brought upon our local commerce. Our businesses need our service and our residents need sustainable employment, while our first responders and healthcare workers are in great need of relief during this time of crisis. I trust while each of us utilizes sound judgment, we can and will come together during this time to decrease the COVID-19 hospitalization rate. Please assist your vulnerable loved ones by taking the necessary precautions to keep them safe.

I am grateful to be a part of this unyielding community, who will do the right thing to protect the health of those around them. As we have flattened the curve before we will do so again; while sustaining the livelihoods and personal liberties of our community in the safest way possible. May God continue to watch over and lead us during these trying times. May God bless Ellis County.”

The comments on the Judge’s statement seem to be divided with some residents praising his stance on not enforcing the Governor’s order. Those in support thanked the Judge for respecting people’s choices and freedoms. Others however expressed their disappointment in the Judge trusting residents to be “personally responsible.”

Cheryl Probstmeyer Davenport wrote, “ It is exactly your job to keep your constituents safe as possible and when our Governor, who is a conservative, says we need to have stricter guidelines, you should understand that he does this with reluctance but for the betterment of the citizens. You should support him and enforce the guidelines, because it is the right thing to do.

No, you have never seen such government intervention because we have never faced a pandemic such as this. To believe that all citizens of Ellis County will rally and make the best choices to keep everyone safe is altruistic and ignorant. We have restaurants who are not following the guidelines and shoppers who refuse to wear a mask out of some ridiculous sense of it being a challenge to their liberty. This is a health issue and just that alone. Because you have had little understanding of this tragic time and your role in actually encouraging our citizens to not make safe choices by your inaction, I intend to do what I can to see that you are not re-elected.”

