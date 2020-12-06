Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Offers Socially Distanced Holiday Experiences

Escape To The Hill Country For A Festive Visit

Austin, Texas – Going stir crazy at home? If you want to get out of town and find some Christmas cheer, the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape right outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, will provide socially-distanced holiday experiences for guests. Activities range from the nightly “Holiday Light Stroll” to appearances from Santa in a life-size snow globe.

“We are thrilled to provide a menu of signature resort experiences for our guests this holiday season,” said Cory Baum, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa. “In addition to the holiday lineup, the winter season is a great time to enjoy the mild Texas weather at our spacious resort. We provide several year-round activities ranging from family fishing at our stocked pond to horseback rides through the Lost Pines forest.”

Also available daily:

Letters to Santa – Visit the front desk and a team member will provide you with a letter to fill out. Drop it off in the mailbox to the North Pole.

S’mores – The resort will provide s’mores kits to-go every night between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Holiday Light Stroll

The resort’s “Holiday Light Stroll” will be illuminated at dusk every night in December. Guests can take a stroll through the resort’s grounds to enjoy the festive display. It includes 150 LED flood lights, more than 3,000 twinkling holiday lights, and a 20-foot animated holiday tree.

On Saturday, December 19 and Thursday, December 24, the resort will welcome Jolly Old St. Nicholas himself for a special appearance. Santa will greet and take photos with families from his life-size snow globe.

In addition to Santa’s appearance on December 24, the resort will provide a “Build a Buddy” activity where children can create their very own stuffed animal souvenir, and a cookie decorating activity to-go. On Christmas Day, the resort will provide holiday craft bags to-go, and Rudolph’s Scavenger Hunt. Guests can also enjoy holiday movie screenings on select dates throughout the month.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa provides signature outdoor experiences year-round.

Guests can enjoy horseback trail rides, archery and tomahawk throwing classes, and trapshooting experiences through the on-property Renegade Trailhead. The resort also provides fishing at its stocked pond. Explore nature over 18 miles of hiking trails or enjoy one of the several outdoor relaxation areas. Make plans to play championship golf at Wolfdancer Golf Club.

*Please note that the holiday experiences are subject to change, call the resort at (512) 308-1234 for updates.

For more information or to book a holiday stay at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, please visit HyattRegencyLostPines.com, or call (512) 308-1234.

