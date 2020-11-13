Hospitalizations & COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County Increasing

Midlothian Has 112 Active COVID-19 Cases, Most In Ellis County

As the United States continues shattering COVID-19 records (more than 152,000 new coronavirus cases reported today), Ellis County is also seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

The Ellis County COVID-19 dashboard shows as of this evening at 6:50 pm, there are 53 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Eleven of those are in the ICU, 42 are on a MedSurg unit. Ellis County is currently showing 14 of 18 ICU beds occupied and 160 of 215 beds occupied, so 74% of the hospital beds in Ellis County are in use. *On 11/10 when we reported the data, there were 44 patients hospitalized.

The dashboard shows Ellis County with 301 active COVID cases. Break down by city is: Bardwell 1; Ennis 55; Ferris 10; Glenn Heights 11; Italy 3; Midlothian 112; Ovilla 2; Palmer 5; Red Oak 36; Waxahachie 63 and 3 listed as unknown.

Last night Midlothian ISD school board held a special meeting to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases and how it’s impacting the district. With an increase in cases, more staff is needing to quarantine, and the district is experiencing a shortage of substitutes. The district is actively recruiting additional substitutes, as well as discussing ways to address staffing shortages. As of this evening, Midlothian ISD reports 92 active coronavirus cases in the district. They do not provide a breakdown of staff vs. students, but you can view the cases by campus on the MISD COVID dashboard.

This is the latest COVID-19 update from the TEA, they release data ever Thursday.

Free COVID-19 Testing In Ellis County

For those looking to be tested in Ellis County, tomorrow there’s a free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing provided by the Texas Military Department at the Midlothian Conference Center. This site uses the saliva method for a PCR test. This type of tests look for pieces of

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the nose, throat, or other areas in the

respiratory tract to determine if the person has an active infection. Results available in 24-48 hours. Make an appointment by visiting Curative.com. Please enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from the service road.

For more information on the different type of COVID-19 tests, check this information from Texas HHS COVID19-PCRvsSerologyTestingCOVID19-PCRvsSerologyTesting

