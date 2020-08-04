Don’t Miss Cavender’s Boot City Dallas Grand Opening Celebration

Cavender’s Boot City Dallas Celebrates Their Grand Opening With Giveaways

Tyler, Texas –July 31, 2020 – With rodeos happening across the state, including the PBR Unleash the Beast coming to Ft. Worth, it could be time for a new pair of boots. Or, maybe you need a new belt for the school year. This weekend is a good time to mosey on down to the newest Cavender’s store located at 9390 North Central Expressway.

Grand Opening events are scheduled for Friday August 7 and Saturday August 8.

The festivities will begin on Friday and Saturday at 9:00 am, are open to the public and include appearances by the Long Tall Texan, a 10’ tall cowboy on stilts who is a balloon artist and BBQ lunch provided by Back Country BBQ. Cavender’s gift cards will be given to

the first 50 customers on Friday and Saturday and there will be give-a-ways and drawings for great prizes for everyone!

Friday, August 7

9:00 am Doors Open

10:00 am 6:00 pm Entertainment Cavender Cowboy

11:00 am Ribbon Cutting and Photos

12:00 pm Lunch provided by Back Country BBQ

Saturday, August 8

9:00 am Doors Open

10:00 am-6:00 pm Entertainment Cavender Cowboy

12:00 pm Lunch provided by Back Country BBQ

A Lot More Than Boots

Following the everything’s bigger in Texas, the 17,418 square ft. store houses Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s and children’s western apparel.

Cavender’s is famous for its large selection of handcrafted western boots. Many a Texan has bought their first pair of boots at a Cavender’s. They also carry hats, shirts, jeans,

dresses, belts, and western accent accessories. Cavender’s also has work boots and apparel.

The company is a family owned and operated retailer out of Tyler, Texas with 86 stores located across 12 states. Cavender’s is truly a family operation, founded by James R. Cavender and his wife in 1965.

Today, their sons Joe, Mike and Clay run the day-to-day operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating five working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle. Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest. No matter which store you walk into, or if you order online, you can be sure to find the best products in the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process.

