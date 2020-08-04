Dallas County Reports 31 COVID-19 Deaths Today, 641 New Cases

Dallas County Reports 641 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — Yesterday’s new COVID-19 numbers from Dallas County were the lowest since June 16, and some might have thought Dallas would sustain a decline. However, today the harsh reality surfaced with 31 deaths and 641 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 52,131, including 722 confirmed deaths.

The additional 31 confirmed deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

COVID-19 In Children In Dallas County

Over 2,340 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. During this timeframe, 61 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 19% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities. A total of 1,678 probable cases have been reported to date in Dallas County residents, including 3 probable deaths from COVID-19.

We continue to see elevated numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 655 people in acute care for the period ending Monday, August 3.

Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 468 in the 24 hour period ending Monday, August 3, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While lower than our record highs, these numbers still show the severity of this disease and the impact on our providers.

“Today’s death total is a somber reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need for us to continue to wear masks, stay six feet apart, use good hand hygiene, and avoid any trips other than work, procuring essential items and outdoor exercise during this time of rapid spread. Testing is available at many locations and most locations have little to no wait time. Testing result turnaround has improved so that most people are getting back their results within 48-72 hours.

Testing does not count against the public charge rule nor is the fact that you got a test relayed to anyone outside of the small circle of health providers necessary for this public health response. Your information is covered by HIPPA and is private. A comprehensive list of testing sites can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

