2019 Veterans day free meals

2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Free Meals

Applebee’s – November 11, 2019

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only. Bring ID-beverages and gratuity are not included.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- November 11, 2019

Buy-one-get-one free meal for veterans up to $10 Monday.

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse, Nov. 11, 2019. Free entree, up to $14.95 value and a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Offer valid to all active duty military and veterans, with proof of service. Dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen, Nov. 11, 2019. Choose a pizza, full-size salad, or pasta from the special Veterans Day Menu plus tea or fountain beverage. Participating locations; Dine-in only. Come in uniform or bring your military I.D. or other proof of service.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11, 2019

All Veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy one of 7 entrees for free on Veterans Day Monday, November 11, 2019, at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Dine-in from limited menu only. Veterans and active duty military simply show proof of military service.

Chipotle– November 11, 2019

Show your U.S. Military ID on November 11 for a Buy-One, Get-One Free Entrée. In-restaurant only.

Cotton Patch Cafe-Award Winning Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE to all Veterans and Active Duty Military.

Fogo de Chao– Fogo de chao is also offering a 50% Veterans Day Discount for all Veterans and active duty military. Their guests also receive 10% off. The offer is valid Friday – Monday (November 8-11) on Veterans Day Weekend. Verifying ID required. This discount is available at all locations.

Golden Corral – November 11, 2019

Military Veterans, retirees, and active duty members are being offered a free dine-in “thank you” dinner on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5pm -9pm.

IHOP – November 11, 2019

All Active duty and Retired Veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day, November 11, are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast. Make sure to call your local IHOP and verify they are participating.

Mod Pizza– November 11, 2019

MOD salutes all active military and veterans. Show your U.S. Military ID on Nov. 11 for a buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad. While supplies last, in store only.

Olive Garden– November 11, 2019

Olive Garden’s Veterans Day free meal from limited Veterans Day menu by all military veterans and active-duty military members.

Red Robin – November 11, 2019

Veterans and Active Duty Military are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veteran’s Day, 11/11/2019.

Smashburger-November 11, 2019

Veterans and active-duty military get a free double burger on Nov. 11 with any purchase.

Subway – November 11, 2019

Military Veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on November 11 at select locations. Subway restaurants are franchises, so this offer may not be available everywhere. Please call ahead.

Texas Roadhouse – November 11, 2019

All active and retired military members are invited to join us on Monday, November 11 from 11am-4pm to receive a free meal* at any location nationwide. *Valid at all U.S. locations. Select times only. Early Dine menu only. Must present valid military ID to redeem. One per person.

