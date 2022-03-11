DeSoto ISD To Hold Campus Safety & Security Meetings

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

This week DeSoto ISD has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Following an incident at DeSoto West, where a substitute teacher was hit in the head by a chair which was thrown by a student, DeSoto ISD is responding with changes.

In a statement they issued following DeSoto Police responding to fighting at DeSoto High School on Thursday, the district decided to start spring break a day early. They also announced “Each campus will hold mandatory parent safety and security meetings during the week of Mar 21-Mar 24, 2022, to discuss new safety and security standards in the DeSoto ISD.”

Today they posted the time and dates of those parent safety & security meetings.

“In order to help our families understand and discuss new expectations for safety, security, culture, and climate at our campuses, the District will host campus meetings to provide a more in-depth look at the upcoming campus operational shifts taking place following spring break.”

Early Childhood Campuses:

Cockrell Hill Elementary PK & K:March 22; 1&2: Mar 23 5:30 PM

Woodridge Elementary PK & K:March 22; 1& 2: Mar 23 5:00 PM

Elementary Campuses:

Frank D. Moates Elementary March 23, 2022 6:00 PM

The Meadows Elementary March 22, 2022 6:00 PM

Special Program Campuses:

DeSoto Alt. Education Program March 23, 2022 4:00 PM

K. Johnson Tech Magnet Academy March 22 and 23, 2022 6:00 PM

Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy March 23, 2022 6:00 PM

Middle Schools:

Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School March 22, 2022 6:00 PM

DeSoto West Middle School March 21, 2022 6:00 PM

High School:

DeSoto High School March 22 and 23, 2022 6:00 PM

To learn more about each campus safety and security meeting, please contact your child’s campus directly.

Also, remember the DeSoto ISD School Board has a Town Hall meeting scheduled for March 24. The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees will host an in-person town hall at 6:30 p.m. inside the DeSoto ISD Boardroom located at the district’s Instructional Support Center located at 200 E. Belt Line Road in DeSoto.

The town hall is an opportunity for the DeISD school board to provide an update to its stakeholders regarding its current focus and priorities and to engage with parents, staff, students, and the community.

Volunteers WANTED & NEEDED

Another way for parents to be involved in the district is to volunteer. Here’s the link to signup: https://desotoisd.voly.org/