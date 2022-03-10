DeSoto ISD Responds To “Incident” At DeSoto West

22 shares Facebook

DeSoto Responds To Assault Of Substitute Teacher In Classroom

Yesterday afternoon a parent of a DeSoto ISD student shared videos of an altercation in a classroom at DeSoto West. The Facebook post quickly went viral as it was shared thousands of times and viewers were outraged. We reached out to DeSoto ISD for a comment yesterday and were unable to get a response.

Late last night, hours after the videos were shared and after the DeSoto Police Department released a statement, DeSoto ISD shared this statement on their website and social media:

“When matters of concern arise, we value the opportunity to share accurate, timely, and relevant information with you.

Safety is our first priority here in DeSoto ISD and we are committed to keeping students and staff safe and families abreast of developments that may occur during the school day.

Students may have witnessed and filmed an assault that took place in a classroom on a district campus.

The district makes clear that it does not condone or tolerate the behavior that took place in the incident and that all parties will be held accountable to the full extent of the district’s ability to address the matter.

Please note the incident is currently under review and, out of an abundance of caution, the district will work with the DeSoto Police Department to have a larger police presence to prevent any subsequent further incidents.

As an added layer of response, the district will work to clarify expectations for student behavior, enhance and increase monitoring in hallways and other common areas and more consistently enforce student discipline guidelines and responses where appropriate.

Videos of the incident were captured and posted to social media. The actions of those featured in the video are not reflective of the larger body of students and staff of DeSoto ISD. It is important to note that unauthorized filming within the school setting and the posting of such content online are violations of the DeSoto ISD Student Code of Conduct which could result in disciplinary action in accordance with district guidelines.

DeSoto ISD thanks its parents and families for working alongside the district to ensure safety remains a priority in our school community.”

Parents React

Parents are sharing their reactions to the incident and the response from the school district. Some are looking for recommendations for other schools for their children, while others blame the “open district” for the increase in fighting. Many are upset and concerned that students may be punished for recording an incident. Several have stated there are regular incidents on DeSoto ISD campuses and they are ‘swept under the rug.’

“Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time but it’s the first time it made it to social media. Parents are constantly stating the schools are overcrowded and there aren’t enough teachers. This is a much bigger problem than this one incident. Prayers for the school district as a whole,” said one parent.