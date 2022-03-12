Lorelei Ensemble Presents “This Tyrant, Love” Concert

Facebook

The Lorelei Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Beth Willer, perform ‘This Tyrant, Love’ at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas at 7 p.m. March 27. This journey through ancient and modern tales of love and longing is told via Lorelei Ensemble’s impeccable treble voices, accompanied by noted lutenist Kevin Payne. Each performance will feature virtuosic 17th century madrigals alongside striking modern works.

The program begins with Luzzasco Luzzaschi’s Troppo ben può, followed by Claudio Monteverdi’s Ardo e scoprir, ahi lasso, io non ardisco, Luigi Rossi’s Disperate speranze, “Passacaglia” from Intavolatura di Liuto by Alessandro Piccinini, and Barbara Strozzi’s Le Tre Grazie a Venere. The shift to modern compositions begins with Solstice by Icelandic performance-artist Björk, Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw’s Dolce Cantavi and British songwriter Laura Mvula’s She. After intermission, the program closes with selections from David Lang’s love fail, a meditation on the timelessness of love that weaves together details from retellings of Tristan and Isolde.

Lorelei Ensemble Recording

Lorelei Ensemble released a recording of Lang’s love fail in 2020 on Cantaloupe Records. Met with widespread critical acclaim, the album was named one of The Boston Globe’s “recordings that helped us through 2020.” It was described as “a work that channels poignancy through harmonic and melodic clarity” (The Road to Sound) and “a triumph on every level” (An Earful).

The Lorelei Ensemble concert March 27 starts at 7 p.m. at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Avenue in Dallas. Tickets are free but RSVP is required at saintmichael.org.

Heralded for its “full-bodied and radiant sound” (The New York Times Magazine), Lorelei Ensemble is known for its bold and inventive programs that champion the extraordinary flexibility and virtuosity of the human voice. Led by founder and artistic director Beth Willer, Lorelei has established an inspiring mission, curating culturally-relevant and artistically audacious programs that stretch and challenge the expectations of artists and audiences alike. Recognized for its rich and diverse vocal palette, the ensemble is celebrated for its compelling delivery of Willer’s “exact, smooth, and stylish” programming. (The Boston Globe).