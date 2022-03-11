Profile: Lancaster District 4 City Council Member Keithsha C. Wheaton 

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Focus Daily News: What elected official seat do you sit in for the City of Lancaster?

Keithsha Wheaton: I sit in the District 4 seat on the Lancaster City Councilmember.

FDN: How long have you been in this seat?

I have been on the Lancaster City Council for one year and three months.

FDN: What is your main goal as a city council member during this term?

My main goal is to see continuous growth in Lancaster in business and for families to thrive. I would like to see more community involvement with a focus on our senior citizens and the younger voters.

FDN: What made you decide to get into politics?

KW: I wanted to be able to make a difference in my community. I wanted to do more than just vote on certain issues of interest. I want to represent many like myself—young working mom, wife, business owner, military veteran.

FDN: What have been some of the surprises?

KW: I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see the level of influence I have had in the community and the support for my fellow constituents.

FDN: What have been your challenges?

KW: Learning state laws, policies, ordinances, and other governing principles was challenging at the beginning. There’s a lot to learn to be effective. Understanding where and why a city is in the position that they are in and how to change it for the desired results has been challenging.

FDN: Where do you see the city going in the next few years and who will you contribute to that?

KW: Lancaster will increase in population and new businesses. Lancaster will be one of the most desired cities to work, live, and play. The City Council, City Staff, and residence of Lancaster will contribute to accomplishing these goals.