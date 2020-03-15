DeSoto ISD Coronavirus Precautions

DeSoto ISD has extended its Spring Break March 16-20. The district has also released a list of where kids can eat free during the school shutdown.

Starting Monday, Mar 16, free meals will be available to children ages 18 and under at the following distribution sites:

-The Meadows ES

-Moates ES

-DHS- Freshman Side

-Woodridge ES & Amber Terrace DDC – Food Truck

The packaged meals will be distributed directly to vehicles at the above-listed sites from 9am to 1pm Monday through Friday.

Please note, all children must be present to receive a meal.

Additionally, food truck will be at Woodridge from 9 am until 10:45 am. It will then transition to Amber Terrace to serve meals from 11am until 1pm.

DeSoto ISD Preventative Measures

A message from SSC, the DeSoto ISD custodial services provider

Understanding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is rapidly evolving, our focus is – and will always be – the health, safety, and well-being of our associates, clients, and customers.

SSC adheres to the updated CDC protocols for outbreaks as they arise. We have maintained and annually updated the SSC Pandemic Crisis Plan since 2010. The 2020 update, which outlines the four phases of Plan, Practice, Early Response, and Response, has now been completed. New this year, Compass Group has released a dedicated internal website which provides sites with

Compass Group Pandemic Management Policy

COVID-19 HR Policy and HR-specific FAQ

A Client Update on COVID-19 Policies, designed for clients with questions

Printable Handouts and Flyers for operators

Most up-to-date COVID-19 Response Team communications

A dedicated email for specific questions

In addition to these resources, we have also inventoried and strategically placed electrostatic sprayers and their accompanying disinfectant chemicals for rapid response in each region.

Our two main electrostatic sprayers are the

Clorox 360 https://www.cloroxpro.com/products/clorox/total-360/

Victory Sprayer https://victorycomplete.com/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10873701/coronavirus-indonesia-evacuees-sprayed-disinfectant/ ) (seen here in use)

We use the prescribed chemical disinfectants for each machine, which are hospital-grade disinfectants as recommended by the CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/infection-control.html.

See further education and guidelines for disinfectant use that SSC follows here https://www.cloroxpro.com/resource-center/sars-cov-2-education-sheet/

At this time, the CDC is not recommending any additional cleaning measures. If an outbreak occurs, we will inform you of additional response measures being taken.

DeSoto ISD Nursing Recommendations:

DeSoto ISD has registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses trained to address communicable illnesses. The nurses, as well as campus leaders, reinforce the following:

Proper handwashing (soap and water for 20 seconds and hand sanitizer in between)

Washing hands after certain activities, including bathroom breaks or recess and before lunch

Cough and sneeze etiquette (cough into the upper sleeve or use tissue and dispose of it)

Keeping hands away from eyes, nose and mouth

Staying home if sick and being fever-free before returning to school

Parents are encouraged to follow the standardized practice for keeping students who are ill at home, such as a fever, vomiting, diarrhea and more symptoms that can be found here.

DeSoto ISD is also using a preventative antibacterial misting system at campuses to thoroughly and widely disinfect. This misting system uses a medical-grade disinfectant that helps offset the spread of illness to provide a cleaner, safer learning environment for students and staff.

