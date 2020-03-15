TxDOT Closing All Travel Information Center Lobbies

To combat COVID19 threat, TxDOT is closing all Travel Information Center lobbies until further notice. Outside restrooms are open 24 hrs & will be cleaned regularly. Customers needing road conditions or travel info can call 1-800-452-9292 or visit http://drivetexas.org.

Parking lots will still have free wi-fi.

24 hour restrooms will remain open and will continue to be cleaned 7 days a week between 8AM and 5 PM.

TxDOT tries to keep their sense of humor as we all deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Looking for info on COVID-19? Visit https://t.co/HGtXDEh4cE Be sure and wash hands often for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid large crowds and maintain distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible. pic.twitter.com/AyIFcB8LfX — James Bass (@TxDOTCEO) March 15, 2020

For more information on travel center locations and hours check out the TxDot website.

