TxDOT Closing All Travel Information Center Lobbies

TxDOT travel information center lobbies

To combat COVID19 threat, TxDOT is closing all Travel Information Center lobbies until further notice. Outside restrooms are open 24 hrs & will be cleaned regularly. Customers needing road conditions or travel info can call 1-800-452-9292 or visit http://drivetexas.org.

Parking lots will still have free wi-fi.

24 hour restrooms will remain open and will continue to be cleaned 7 days a week between 8AM and 5 PM.

TxDOT tries to keep their sense of humor as we all deal with the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on travel center locations and hours check out the TxDot website.

