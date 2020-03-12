Midlothian ISD COVID-19 Update March 12

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Ellis County.

MISD Families:

During spring break, our staff has been closely monitoring the news and latest information regarding the COVID-19 from the Texas Education Agency, state and national health officials and other emergency medical professionals. Additionally, our campuses and buses have been thoroughly cleaned with commercial-grade disinfectant to ensure our buildings are ready for our students and staff return.

Midlothian ISD is aware of many announcements of unprecedented closings by colleges and universities, as well as large event cancellations in an effort to implement social distancing measures as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of today (March 12, 2020), there has been no decision regarding the closure of public schools in Texas, especially those who do not currently have a case of COVID-19.

Prior to spring break, MISD did email all parents and staff regarding monitoring travel alerts and guidelines by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We continue to ask all parents and staff to monitor these alerts and follow their guidelines upon return from spring break.

Please be aware that information, precautions and procedures are fluid and changing rapidly. In the coming days as more information from our health agencies becomes available, we do anticipate additional information distributed to public schools. As soon as we have more information, we will notify parents and staff as quickly as possible.

With several university and college closings, we recognize that closing school sounds simple, but there are many protocols we must follow in a public health situation. This is not just a local decision and we must have all the facts and implications prior to making any decision.

Currently, MISD is working on several contingency plans to ensure we make decisions based on directions from health and medical professionals. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to determine the best safety plans possible for all students and staff. We do not take any of the decisions ahead lightly.

Please enjoy the rest of your break and prepare to follow any CDC travel guidelines upon return. Additionally, please wash your hands regularly and follow CDC recommendations to prevent spread of any illness.

MISD Communication Team

Ellis County Hotline Information

Email: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov

DSHS COVID-19 Hotline:1-877-570-9779

Hours 7AM-6PM Monday-Friday

