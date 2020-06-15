DeSoto Fugitive Captured and Returned to Dallas

Maria Montalvo Extradited To Dallas County

(Dallas, Texas) – A federal fugitive and mother of two, wanted in connection with the murder of her husband nearly ten years ago, is back in police custody. Maria Montalvo was extradited to Dallas County for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution for murder.

Montalvo was captured on May 19, 2020 in San Diego, California attempting to cross the border into the United States. She was flagged by a U.S. Custom and Border Protection agent and taken into custody after her identity was confirmed.

She is accused of murdering her husband, 43-year-old Simon Montalvo, in April 2013, at their home in Desoto, Texas as their two children slept upstairs. Mr. Montalvo’s body was found in the couple’s backyard under heavy bricks and stones. He had been shot six times; two of those shots were to the back of his head.

Pursuit of Justice

“Our agency has never stopped looking for Montalvo and now that she is in jail where she belongs, we can pursue justice for the victim and his family,” said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa.

Montalvo was escorted back to Dallas County by deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail. ”Criminals will never get away with heinous crimes like this in Dallas County. My office, and our partners in law enforcement, will track them down to face prosecution,” said Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.

The Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the many partners in law enforcement who helped track down Montalvo and return her to Texas. Our office worked collaboratively with the DeSoto Police Department, the FBI Dallas Violent Crime Task Force, FBI San Diego, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, to ensure Maria Montalvo’s return to Dallas Country.

