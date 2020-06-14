Dallas County COVID-19 Deaths Decline, Cases Rise

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 14, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 302 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 14,232, including 284 deaths. The additional death being reported today includes a man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill at an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 284 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today’s numbers are a little lower than we’ve seen in the last few days but remember that a lot of high volume test sites do not test and/or report on the weekends, so we’ll have to watch a few more days of numbers. Sunday and Monday numbers are frequently lower on new cases. The more important number is hospitalizations and we must watch that number closely. Texas, North Texas and Dallas County are currently seeing their highest number of hospitalizations. Yesterday, we ended the week with an average of 300 cases per day, our highest average ever, the highest average for COVID-19 hospitalizations, and we saw our second lowest week in deaths last week since early April with 21 deaths.

I know that there are many other important things happening in the world right now and many things that are at the top of our minds but our health and the health of our community must stay at the top as well. Avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering when on public transportation or at businesses, and maintain good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments