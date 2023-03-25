Delicious Easter Brunch/Lunch Options In DFW

Kristin Barclay
Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon

If you’re planning to dine out this Easter, there are several area restaurants accepting reservations for Easter brunch. Menu items include everything from french toast, and eggs benedict to quiche, prime rib, and more.

The Capital Grille:

filet mignon on plate with mimosa
The Capital Grille – 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon with White Cheddar Hash Browns courtesy photo

The Capital Grille is offering Chef-prepared Brunch Specials in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Unique to Easter Brunch, guests will enjoy features such as Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, 14-ounce Bone-In Dry Aged NY Strip and Eggs, 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon with White Cheddar Hash Browns and Specialty Blueberry Bread. New to Brunch this year is Smoked Salmon and Caviar, which includes Royal Ossetra Caviar, Crème Fraîche, Blini and is served with White Cheddar Hash Browns. Mimosas and glasses of Champagne are available as an enhancement. Younger members of the family can look forward to a dedicated brunch menu and more surprises. A La Carte dinner options are available all day. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com.

 

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood:

steak and eggs
Steak and eggs courtesy photo

Eddie V’s is offering a dazzling prix fixe three-course brunch menu of indulgent favorites on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with live music starting at 4 pm. Start with a house-baked warm Cinnamon Roll finished with cream cheese frosting, before treating yourself to one of the brunch main courses such as Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Quiche Florentine with Fuji Apple Salad, Roasted Avocado and Jumbo Lump Crab with Lemon Butter on Brioche Toast, or the 8-ounce Pan-Seared Steak and Eggs with Potatoes Au Gratin and Red-Eye Gravy. Sip on Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Bellinis, all brunch cocktails available as enhancements. A La Carte dinner options are available as well as a dedicated Children’s Brunch menu. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

 

Seasons 52:

Seasons 52 is serving A La Carte Easter Brunch entrées featuring seasonal ingredients, offered in the dining room from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Enjoy selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits. Brunch Sips are available to enhance the brunch experience, cocktails such as Mimosas, Sangrias, Bloody Marys, and Rosé Lemonade. For Easter dinner, Seasons 52 is serving an Apricot-Glazed Spiral Ham with Sweet Potato Mash and Maple-Pecan Streusel, available for dine-in or to go.

For families dining at home, skip the cooking with the Easter Green Box To Go, serving four to six people with three courses of freshly prepared favorites. Each box includes a choice of Apricot Glazed Spiral Ham, Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus salad, two sides, and six Mini Indulgence desserts. Each Green Box will be chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. Green Box orders are available for pickup on Saturday, April 8 to simply warm and serve. Individual Holiday Ham Dinners are available for pickup on Sunday, April 9. To make an Easter reservation or order online, visit Seasons52.com.

Open Palette

Open Palette, inside Sheraton Dallas, is hosting an Easter’s Brunch Buffet from 10am to 2pm. The buffet features chicken ‘n waffles, butternut squash soup, made-to-order omelets, pepper crust prime ribs, spiced pork belly, charcuterie, salads, pastas, sweet treats, and more.

The price is $59 plus tax and gratuity for adults, $25 for kids under 12 years old, and free for kids under 5 years old.

Reservations can be made by calling Open Palette at 469-371-1486, or by booking via OpenTable – https://www.opentable.com/r/open-palette-dallas.

Open Palette is located inside Sheraton Dallas in downtown and offers fresh, flavorful American classics inspired by its Dallas roots.

Ocean Prime

eggs benedict
Eggs Benedict at Ocean Prime courtesy photo

Ocean Prime in uptown Dallas is offering a special brunch menu this Easter, Sunday April 9*. The menu includes elevated brunch staples such as lobster avocado toast, crabcake eggs benedict, brioche French toast, prime steak & egg and more.

Brunch reservations can be made between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dinner service begins at 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 214-965-0440.

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

