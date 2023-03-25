Delicious Easter Brunch/Lunch Options In DFW

Facebook

If you’re planning to dine out this Easter, there are several area restaurants accepting reservations for Easter brunch. Menu items include everything from french toast, and eggs benedict to quiche, prime rib, and more.

The Capital Grille:

The Capital Grille is offering Chef-prepared Brunch Specials in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Unique to Easter Brunch, guests will enjoy features such as Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, 14-ounce Bone-In Dry Aged NY Strip and Eggs, 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon with White Cheddar Hash Browns and Specialty Blueberry Bread. New to Brunch this year is Smoked Salmon and Caviar, which includes Royal Ossetra Caviar, Crème Fraîche, Blini and is served with White Cheddar Hash Browns. Mimosas and glasses of Champagne are available as an enhancement. Younger members of the family can look forward to a dedicated brunch menu and more surprises. A La Carte dinner options are available all day. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood:

Eddie V’s is offering a dazzling prix fixe three-course brunch menu of indulgent favorites on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with live music starting at 4 pm. Start with a house-baked warm Cinnamon Roll finished with cream cheese frosting, before treating yourself to one of the brunch main courses such as Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Quiche Florentine with Fuji Apple Salad, Roasted Avocado and Jumbo Lump Crab with Lemon Butter on Brioche Toast, or the 8-ounce Pan-Seared Steak and Eggs with Potatoes Au Gratin and Red-Eye Gravy. Sip on Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Bellinis, all brunch cocktails available as enhancements. A La Carte dinner options are available as well as a dedicated Children’s Brunch menu. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

Seasons 52:

Seasons 52 is serving A La Carte Easter Brunch entrées featuring seasonal ingredients, offered in the dining room from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Enjoy selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits. Brunch Sips are available to enhance the brunch experience, cocktails such as Mimosas, Sangrias, Bloody Marys, and Rosé Lemonade. For Easter dinner, Seasons 52 is serving an Apricot-Glazed Spiral Ham with Sweet Potato Mash and Maple-Pecan Streusel, available for dine-in or to go.

For families dining at home, skip the cooking with the Easter Green Box To Go, serving four to six people with three courses of freshly prepared favorites. Each box includes a choice of Apricot Glazed Spiral Ham, Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus salad, two sides, and six Mini Indulgence desserts. Each Green Box will be chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. Green Box orders are available for pickup on Saturday, April 8 to simply warm and serve. Individual Holiday Ham Dinners are available for pickup on Sunday, April 9. To make an Easter reservation or order online, visit Seasons52.com.

Open Palette

Open Palette, inside Sheraton Dallas, is hosting an Easter’s Brunch Buffet from 10am to 2pm. The buffet features chicken ‘n waffles, butternut squash soup, made-to-order omelets, pepper crust prime ribs, spiced pork belly, charcuterie, salads, pastas, sweet treats, and more.

The price is $59 plus tax and gratuity for adults, $25 for kids under 12 years old, and free for kids under 5 years old.

Reservations can be made by calling Open Palette at 469-371-1486, or by booking via OpenTable – https://www.opentable.com/r/open-palette-dallas.

Open Palette is located inside Sheraton Dallas in downtown and offers fresh, flavorful American classics inspired by its Dallas roots.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime in uptown Dallas is offering a special brunch menu this Easter, Sunday April 9*. The menu includes elevated brunch staples such as lobster avocado toast, crabcake eggs benedict, brioche French toast, prime steak & egg and more.

Brunch reservations can be made between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dinner service begins at 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 214-965-0440.