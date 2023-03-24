Texas Leads Nation For Jobs Growth Over Last 12 Months

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the might of the Texas economy and workforce as new February employment data shows Texas leading the nation for jobs added over the month and over the last 12 months, again setting new historic highs for employment. With this new employment data, Texas has gained more than 2 million jobs since January 2015.
“Texas is where the American dream lives, where businesses flourish and people prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before as Texas has added more than 2 million jobs since I took office in 2015. Texas continues to lead the nation thanks to our innovative businesses and our strong and growing workforce. But we cannot become complacent. This session, we will continue cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to build the Texas of tomorrow.”
Seven key takeaways from employment numbers released today by the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:
- Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the month at 58,200, or nearly one in five of the jobs added across the nation.
- Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months at 611,400.
- Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,831,900.
- Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,232,104.
- Texas has the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 14,819,440.
- Texas has added jobs in 33 of the last 34 months, including two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth.
- Texas has added 2,027,000 jobs since Governor Abbott took office in January 2015.