Al Biernat’s Adds Mama LaVerne’s Chicken & Waffles to Weekend Brunch Menu

New Dish Debuts February 26-27

DALLAS (February 16, 2022) – Popular Dallas restaurant Al Biernat’s is proud to partner with international fitness guru Donna Richardson and her mother, affectionately known as “Mama LaVerne,” to re-introduce a southern staple to the restaurant’s brunch menu using an old Richardson family recipe. The mother-daughter duo recently launched Mama LaVerne’s Chicken Seasoning, Waffle & Pancake Mix on Amazon and ShopRite, as well as select grocery stores on the East Coast. Now, Dallas brunch-goers will be able to dine at Al Biernat’s and taste the soulful goodness of Mama LaVerne’s Chicken & Waffles for themselves. The new dish will make its brunch debut on February 26-27 in celebration of Black History Month.

“We can’t wait for our diners to experience Mama LaVerne’s Chicken and Waffles. This recipe is already legendary to many in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who know LaVerne, and we are honored to bring a recipe steeped in so much family history to Al Biernat’s,” says Brad Fuller, Director of Operations at Al Biernat’s. “Donna has always been a loyal supporter of Al Biernat’s, and we are proud to support the Richardson legacy through this new addition to the menu.”

Donna Richardson, a regular diner at Al Biernat’s weekend brunch and leading expert in the health and fitness industry, proudly collaborated with her mother to bring their famous family recipe steeped in rich tradition to the public. “Mama LaVerne,” as she is affectionately known, has been serving her signature chicken and waffles dish to friends, family and celebrities alike for over 30 years.

When the pandemic lockdown began in 2020 and travel was no longer an option, Donna and LaVerne teamed up to pre-mix the ingredients and mail it to loved ones to enjoy at home. From there, Mama LaVerne’s Chicken Seasoning, Waffle & Pancake Mix was born. Made with no artificial flavors or preservatives, home chefs need to only add buttermilk and eggs to bring Mama LaVerne’s soul food into their own homes with delicious, fluffy pancakes and perfectly seasoned, crispy fried chicken every time.

Already a fan of Al Biernat’s, Donna approached the team to propose that the restaurant’s Chicken and Waffles brunch dish receive the Mama LaVerne’s upgrade. One taste is all it took to sell the culinary experts at the Oak Lawn and North Dallas dining establishments.

“It means so much to my mother and me to see the ‘Mama LaVerne’s’ name on the menu at Al Biernat’s,” said Richardson, who serves as CEO of the Mama LaVerne’s brand. “We created our seasoning and waffle mix to bring our delicious family recipe to people both close to home and faraway, and I couldn’t be happier that one of my favorite hometown restaurants will be introducing my mom’s recipe to a whole new audience.”

For $19.50, Al Biernat’s guests can enjoy the classic Southern comfort dish at Al Biernat’s brunch, served Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mama LaVerne’s Chicken & Waffles will hit the menu at both Al Biernat’s locations during the weekend of February 26-27.

To make a brunch reservation to enjoy Mama LaVerne’s Chicken and Waffles, call the Oak Lawn location at 214.219.2201, the North location at 972.239.3400, or visit albiernats.com.



ABOUT AL BIERNAT’S:

Since June 1998, Al Biernat’s has been a Dallas dining institution. Biernat’s strong family-business philosophy has created a personal and loyal staff, with some members being employed since the opening. While Al Biernat’s is known for their quality of prime aged steaks, the restaurant is more than a great steakhouse! Along with their impeccable list of steaks, Al’s offer fresh seafood, salads, sandwiches, vegan options, and an impressive wine list. All of this, combined with Al Biernat’s finest service, make it an iconic Dallas staple. To make reservations, call Oak Lawn restaurant at 214.219.2201 or the North restaurant at 972.239.3400. Prepare for your visit by viewing the dress code online at albiernats.com.

ABOUT DONNA AND LAVERNE RICHARDSON

The mother-daughter duo – LaVerne and Donna Richardson — are no strangers to entrepreneurship. LaVerne Richardson has been an entrepreneur with a tax business for more than 30 years. Donna Richardson has been a leading expert in the health and fitness industry. She’s a best-selling author, international motivational speaker and television host who has been spreading the gospel of good health, mind, body and spirit for more than 30 years. The fitness guru has traveled to 50 states, 50 countries and six continents, empowering, educating and energizing women, children and families to live their best healthy lives She has starred in more than 25 award-winning fitness videos, including the best-selling “Buns of Steel” video, which sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Donna Richardson is the only council member appointed by President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama to serve on the President’s Council for Fitness, Sports and Nutrition. She was also an ambassador for First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move Initiative.”