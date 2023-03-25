Doug Sisk honored by TXDAR

Facebook

Recently retired Duncanville police officer Doug Sisk was honored by Texas Daughters of the American Revolution (TXDAR) at their State Conference. He received the prestigious award at the National Defense Banquet at the DFW Hyatt Regency Hotel on March 19. TXDAR State Regent Marcy Carter-Lovick presented the award, and National Defense Committee State Chair Gabrielle Hadyka is administrator for the award process. The award was sponsored by Sarah Cockrell TXDAR, Regent, Julia Randall.

The Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes worthy citizens for their extraordinary service in the defense, promotion, and/or preservation of our American heritage of freedom. Officer Sisk was nominated for the award by Susan Reno, a member of Sarah Cockrell TXDAR. Susan and Greg Reno are active members of Duncanville’s Citizen Police Academy and the Citizens on Patrol (COP) program.

Distinguished Citizen Award

In nominating Officer Sisk for the Distinguished Citizen Award, Susan Reno wrote: “Doug Sisk has been an outstanding public servant as the longest tenured Duncanville police officer, with over 35 years of service. He is now with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Not only has Officer Sisk defended the community of Duncanville, he has also provided exemplary leadership and involvement in community programs. Under his leadership, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for community programs. His specialty has been effectively preventing crime and educating citizens. There is nothing flashy about Officer Doug Sisk; he is an ordinary policeman who accomplishes extraordinary results.”

Susan added, “Often when considering who to nominate for specific DAR awards, I read through the qualifying attributes and then close my eyes to see who comes to mind. Doug SIsk is who I thought of for the Distinguished Citizen Award. As a member of the Duncanville Police Force, Doug was sworn to protect and serve but he is so very much more. His innovative programs and involvement in the community are what sets him apart from all others.”

About Doug Sisk

Officer Sisk has received numerous awards over his years of dedicated service to the public, including: 2019 Duncanville Mayor’s Champion of the City; 2021 Duncanville Police Officer of the Year; 2019 and 2021, Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year. Officer Sisk and his wife Rachel were also Grand Marshalls of the Duncanville Lions Club’s Independence Day Parade in 2022.

His community involvement included Special Olympics fund raising through Law Enforcement Torch Run since 1988, and coordinator since 2004; Coordinator of the largest Fire Truck Pull in Texas, with proceeds donated to Special Olympics; Coordinator of the Duncanville Police Department’s Santa Cop Program that provides Christmas for 30 needy families annually.

Photos by Josh Silva with Convention Photography.