DCHHS Announces Emergency Housing Assistance Program

Emergency Housing Assistance Program Accepting Applications

DALLAS (July 1, 2020) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) announces the launch of the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) for residents of Dallas County. This program provide short-term, rental, mortgage and utility assistance to Dallas County residents living outside the City of Dallas facing economic hardship in the wake of COVID-19. Assistance for EHAP is eligibility based and will be processed through a lottery system.

On July 1, 2020, DCHHS started accepting pre-screening applications online at https://www.dallascounty.org/ehap and will close the pre-screening application process on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The pre-screening application form is available both in English and Spanish. If an individual does not have access to the internet or is unable to access the pre-screening application online, they can call 214-819-1968 to complete the application. Pre-screening applications accepted by phone will be conducted Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please note that submission of a pre-screening application does not guarantee eligibility or an offer of assistance. Only completed applications meeting eligibility requirements, and supported by required documentation, will be considered for assistance based on the availability of funds. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.

“Keeping people in their homes is critical, especially for slowing the rate of spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “This Emergency Housing Assistance Program will provide emergency assistance to individuals and families who have suffered financial hardship because of COVID-19.”

