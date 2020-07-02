Catch A Drive-In Movie At AT&T Stadium This Month

With traditional movie theaters closed due to safety precautions, drive-in movie theaters are making their comeback. AT&T Stadium is participating in the Tribeca Drive-In series this July. Families can hop in the car and catch a classic film for $26 per vehicle to $35 for a double feature.

So, what’s on the big screen? The schedule has more than 30 iconic movies and comedy acts scheduled to show on big screen outside the Stadium. Movies will often be grouped into themes, including Music Movies, Sports Sundays and Kids’ Nights.

July 2, 2020

5:30 pm: John Lewis: Good Trouble- John Lewis: Good Trouble tells the story of Congressman John Lewis, an American hero and inspirational symbol of civil rights. By refusing to give up the fight for racial justice, equality, and voting rights, Congressman Lewis is the embodiment of what it means to do the right thing – no matter what. As he puts it, causing “good trouble.” (96 minutes)

8:30 pm: Jaws-A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (124 minutes)

*ESSENTIAL WORKERS APPRECIATION NIGHT

Tribeca wants to say thanks to all the essential workers that have cared for our communities with resilience and dedication. If you’re an essential worker, click the “Free w/Ticket” button above to attend this special screening.

First come, first serve*

July 3, 2020 Double Feature Night $35

6:45 pm: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial– E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the beloved masterpiece from Academy Award®-winning director Steven Spielberg. Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home. (115 minutes)

10:00 pm: The Neverending Story– A lonely young boy with a love of books becomes drawn into a timeless world of fabulous creatures–a world that only he can save from certain destruction–as he discovers that he is the hero of The Neverending Story. (102 minutes)

July 4, 2020

Saturday Matinee, 2:15 pm: The Wizard of Oz-A young farm girl and her little dog are magically transported into the enchanted land of Oz via a Kansas tornado. (102 minutes)

6:15 pm: DOUBLE FEATURE Apollo 13-Stranded 205,000 miles from Earth in a crippled spacecraft, astronauts Jim Lovell (Hanks), Fred Haise (Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Bacon) fight a desperate battle to survive. Meanwhile, at Mission Control, astronaut Ken Mattingly (Sinise), flight director Gene Kranz (Harris) and a heroic ground crew race against time – and the odds – to bring them home. (140 minutes)

&

Field of Dreams-When Iowa farmer Ray (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying “If you build it, he will come,” he feels the need to act. Despite taunts of lunacy, Ray builds a baseball diamond on his land, supported by his wife, Annie (Amy Madigan). Afterward, the ghosts of great players start emerging from the crops to play ball, led by “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. But, as Ray learns, this field of dreams is about much more than bringing former baseball greats out to play. (107 minutes)

July 5, 2020

6:00 pm Space Jam-When basketball megastar Michael Jordan teams up with animated icon Bugs Bunny–get ready for Space Jam! (88 minutes)

9:00 pm Creed-Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who died before he was born. Still, there’s no denying that boxing is in his blood, so Adonis heads to Philadelphia, the site of Apollo Creed’s legendary match with a tough upstart named Rocky Balboa. (133 minutes)

July 9, 2020

7:00 pm Palm Springs- When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. (90 minutes)

9:45 pm John Wick- When a retired hit man is forced back into action by a brutal Russian mobster, he hunts down his adversaries with the ruthlessness that made him a crime underworld legend.

July 10, 2020

6:45 pm Back to the Future-In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry.

9:45 pm Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure: Our non-heinous heroes Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are in danger of flunking history! But when the righteous Rufus (George Carlin) arrives in a time-travelling phone booth, the dense dudes discover their destiny! (90 minutes)

July 11, 2020

3:00 pm Inside Out- When 11-year-old Riley moves to a new city, her Emotions team up to help her through the transition. Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness work together, but when Joy and Sadness get lost, they must journey through unfamiliar places to get back home.

6:45 pm Spy Kids-The children of secret-agent parents must save them from danger.

9:15 pm Black Panther-When an old foe puts his homeland of Wakanda and the entire world at risk, you king T’Challa must release Black Panther’s full power to save them. (134 minutes)

July 12, 2020

6:00 pm Jerry Maguire-A successful sports agent, fired for being honorable, fights for his ideals and those who depend on him. (139 minutes)

9:30 pm- Love & Basketball- This story tells of childhood adversaries and talented athletes who have a love for the game of basketball and each other. Each pursues their dream of basketball success through high school, college and the pros, but along the way they must face their own personal hurdles. (124 minutes)

Movies run through July 26, check the website for a complete listing.

Drive-In Tickets & Questions

All tickets are available for online purchase only. Only one ticket per vehicle required, regardless of how many passengers.

The Drive-In will open 60 minutes before the listed show time. It is recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes before the gate time found on your ticket. Parking spots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Vehicles will be spaced every other parking spot or at least six feet apart. All vehicles must face forward.

Masks are Required

Upon entering, the driver and each passenger must show that they have their own mask. Masks will be required anytime a guest leaves the vehicle.

Temporary restroom facilities will be available onsite, although it is encouraged to use the restroom before arriving. Onsite restrooms will undergo enhanced cleanings before, during and after each event.

Concessions will be available. Guests are expected to practice social distancing while waiting in line for services.

Tribeca Drive-In Summer Series

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” added Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Robert De Niro.

Save

Comments

comments