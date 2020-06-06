Dallas County Experiences Highest Daily Average of Cases

2nd Deadliest Week For Dallas County Due To COVID-19

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 6, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 289 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 11,830, including 262 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas.

She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk

health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 262 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

We have seen a decrease in the daily hospital census for numbers reported on June 5th, to around 250 individuals. We’ve had a census of around 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past week prior to this one day decrease. Additionally, approximately 22% of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Friday, June 5th, representing some 317 patients, were for COVID-19 like symptoms.

“Today’s numbers close the week with an average of 261 cases a day, our highest daily average of new cases thus far, and 34 deaths for the week, our 2nd most deadly week. Starting Monday, we’ll have additional testing capacity and this will need to be factored in as we look as case numbers. Remember, the numbers to watch are hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ER visits for COVID-19, as well as deaths, and these numbers have stayed relatively flat. It’s very important that you avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering when on public transportation and at businesses, use good hand

hygiene, and when soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer.

I cannot stress to you how important it is that you maintain social distancing when in crowds, and this includes outdoor crowds, even when wearing a face covering. If you have participated in protests or other large gatherings, please get tested. The tests are performed by Parkland and your information will not be shared with law enforcement. Know your status to protect yourself, your family, and the community. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas

County Judge Clay Jenkins.

