Dallas County Reports Highest One Day New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County Reports 1401 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm November 10, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,401 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,267 confirmed cases and 134 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 104,451 cases (PCR test), including 1,136 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 8,553 probable cases (antigen test), including 18 probable deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 remains high at 740, which is a rate of 28.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high at 14.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 44 (week ending 10/31/20). A provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44, an almost two-fold increase from the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

21% Of Emergency Room Visits Have COVID-19 Symptoms

There were 479 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, November 9. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 431 for the same time period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. County numbers have remained elevated and regional numbers are increasing.

It’s important that we take personal responsibility, such as avoiding social gatherings, to change the trajectory of this outbreak and reduce cases to protect our family, friends, and community. These numbers are not just statistics, but represent loved ones who have fallen severely ill and require acute care to help them survive this virus.

“Today’s total of 1,401 new COVID-19 cases is the largest we have ever seen other than days when large backlogs were recorded. Additionally, the preliminary numbers for hospitalizations across both the region and the county show one of the highest one day jumps we have ever seen. Our COVID-19 outbreak is spiking dangerously. We are 7-10 days away from reaching our highest COVID hospitalization census to date if we do not immediately renew our resolve and change our behaviors.

Now is the time for those who have given into COVID fatigue and lost their resolve to wear a mask and avoid crowds to strengthen their commitment to public health and our economy by doing the things that we know will keep us safe. Wear your mask when around people who do not live in your home. This includes when there are visitors to your home. Maintain six foot distance, wash your hands, and please avoid crowds and unnecessary trips.

We are entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date in the COVID crisis. Please do your part. I know that we can turn this around and save lives together but it takes all of us. We must turn from our understandable selfish desires to do the things that doctors tell us will lead to more COVID cases and renew our commitment to protecting one another.

There is so much more that unites us than divides us including our foundational value of caring for our community and our fellow person. Now is the time for unselfishness and great sacrifice that you and your family can be proud of. Join me and let’s turn the tide in the battle against COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

