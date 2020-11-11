Cavender’s Will Give 2% Of Veterans Day Purchases To Lone Survivor Foundation

Cavenders Celebrates Veterans Day By Giving Back

TYLER AND HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS, November 10, 2020 —- Cavender’s western wear is proud to announce its second annual partnership with Lone Survivor Foundation in support of its mission to provide no-cost programs that help veterans and their families recover from the invisible wounds of war.

Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF) is a non-profit organization that provides in-person and virtual programs. Using therapeutic tools, they help combat veterans and their families recover from PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, and chronic pain.

The donation from this promotion directly supports LSF’s life-changing programs that provide relief from combat trauma symptoms, direction on tools and resources for continued healing, and hope for a strong future for veterans and their families.

“We are proud to team up with Cavender’s again this year for this Veterans Day campaign,” states Lone Survivor Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Fordyce. “Together, we are helping to create a brighter future for our service men and women and their families.”

Driven by their core values of Family, Authenticity, Quality and Hard Work, Cavender’s is dedicated to giving back to our veterans. Cavender’s has pledged a minimum donation of $20,000 to LSF. When customers purchase items from Cavender’s and Cavender’s.com on Wednesday, November 11th, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation, up to a total of $35,000.

About Cavender’s

Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 86 stores located across 12 states. Founded by James R. and Pat Cavender in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas, Cavender’s remains a family operation, with sons Joe, Mike and Clay Cavender involved in the day-to-day operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating three working ranches in Texas with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle. To find store locations or to shop online, visit cavenders.com.

Save

Comments

comments