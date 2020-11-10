280 New COVID Cases In Ellis County, 92 Deaths

Ellis County COVID Numbers

COVID cases across Texas are rising, as the virus continues to spread throughout our communities. In Ellis County, reporting has been sporadic as the Ellis County OEM reported issues with data from Texas Health Trace System. Today, they have updated their active case data, but the most current hospital data is from November 5.

According to Ellis County there are currently 163 active COVID cases with 42 deaths from COVID. It’s important to note according to the data from DSHS, there are 92 COVID-19 deaths in Ellis County.

DSHS is reporting Ellis County has 280 new cases with 279 ACTIVE COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths, one new death today.

The most recent hospital data on the Ellis County website (11/5/2020) shows 44 patients with COVID hospitalized in Ellis County, 35 on a MedSurg unit and 9 in ICU. The current breakdown by city: 1 in Avalon; 51 in Ennis; 9 in Ferris; 10 in Glenn Heights; 4 in Italy; 36 in Midlothian; 2 in Palmer; 25 in Red Oak; 22 in Waxahachie and 3 listed as unknown.

There’s also an increase in COVID cases in schools in Ellis County. As of this evening, Midlothian ISD reports 80 active COVID cases, they don’t report whether the cases are staff or students. Twenty one of the 80 COVID-19 cases are at Midlothian High School.

Red Oak ISD is currently reporting 12 active cases in their staff and 22 active cases in students. Due to a recent increase in cases, ROISD canceled all volleyball games and practices INCLUDING the playoffs.

The COVID-19 dashboard from Waxahachie ISD shows 13 staff with active cases and 10 students. Ennis ISD shows 36 active cases on their COVID-19 dashboard with the most recent update 11/9. Maypearl ISD shows 1 active case for staff and three active student cases.

If you need a COVID-19 test in Ellis County, this Thursday and Friday, the Texas Military Department is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Midlothian Conference Center. This site uses the saliva method instead of the nasal swab. Results available in 24-48 hours. Make an appointment by clicking the ticket link on curative.com or register on site. Please enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from the service road

