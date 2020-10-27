Dallas County Reports 597 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County Reports No New Deaths Today

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm October 27, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 597 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County for a cumulative total of 94,358 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,101 confirmed deaths. No additional deaths are being reported today. There are 178 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report today for a total of 5,413 probable cases including 14 probable deaths. Of the 419 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 263 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, and one case was from July.

Month # of positive patients July 1 October 262

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 525, an increase from the previous daily average of 492 for CDC week 41. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20). A provisional total of 441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42, an increase from the previous week.

17% of Emergency Room Visits Have COVID-19 Like Symptoms

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 473 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, October 26. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 358 for the 24 hour period ending on Monday, October 26, which represents around 17 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Please take every effort to reduce your risk and contributing to the spread of this virus. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

“With numbers increasing, it’s very important that we all make good choices. We know what to do, we just need to do it. Wear your mask and avoid crowds. This is not a year where we want to trick-or-treat door to door or go to Halloween parties. It’s a year to spend Halloween with family. A candy scavenger hunt around the house, a family baking or pumpkin carving and Halloween movie night are some ways to safely enjoy this holiday. Remember holidays are about making memories and spending time with people that you love and we can do that without exposing ourselves to people outside our home this Halloween. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Halloween holiday. We’re all in this together and it will get better if all make good choices and do our part to have a safe and happy Halloween,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

