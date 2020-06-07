Free COVID-19 Testing In Glenn Heights

No Symptoms Required For Free Glenn Heights COVID-19 Testing

Glenn Heights, TX — On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., the City of Glenn Heights, in partnership with multiple local and state agencies, will offer free, appointment-based COVID-19 drive-through testing to any person who believes they need one. Symptoms do not have to be presented to be tested.

Mobile testing locations will be hosted on two school campuses located within the City of Glenn Heights boundaries. Community members from any county can visit either site at their convenience in accordance with a pre-determined appointment. Patients must visit these locations in their vehicles, as testing is done in the car.

Ellis County- Tuesday, June 9, 2020 – Donald T. Shields Elementary (223 W. Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154)

Dallas County- Thursday, June 11, 2020- Curtistine S. McCowan Middle School (1500 Majestic Meadows Dr., Glenn Heights, TX 75154)

“We are pleased to have been selected to provide free testing in our community. By offering two drive-through locations on both sides of our City, the process should be easy and convenient for those that wish to be tested. In addition, we have accomplished the goal of making this resource more accessible for all,” states Fire Chief and Emergency Management Officer, Keith Moore,

There are no costs associated for testing. Symptoms that may warrant a test include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.

To get screened and registered for mobile testing, please visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512.883.2400. In order to be tested, registrants must bring a valid identification card and provide a current phone number in order to receive test results. Find additional Novel Coronavirus information specific to Glenn Heights at https://bit.ly/GHTXCOVIDINFO.

For questions specific to the Glenn Heights testing locations, please call 972.795.5518.

