Dallas Arboretum Reopens June 1st With New Rules

One of our favorite destinations, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, reopens June 1st. New rules, of course, are in place to comply with city and state restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Timed ticketing that provides for safety of both guests and employees will serve to minimize physical contact during your visit.

Advance online ticket reservations are required for members and non-members alike. Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance. There will be no tickets available at the gate. Visit dallasarboretum.org to reserve e-tickets or call 214.515.6615.

Dallas Arboretum Reopens in Four Hour Blocks

Reservations are for four-hour blocks, with colored wristbands given to guests entering the garden, showing the exit time. Guests are assigned parking locations that allow for social distancing. Groups are limited to five or less, and everyone is asked to keep a six foot distance from those not in your party.

Save

To redeem gift certificates or promotional tickets, please call the office to reserve your time. During the reopening, a maximum of 1,000 people are allowed in the garden. Visitors are asked to follow the City’s policy for wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. Only two sets of restrooms are available, each limited to 25% capacity and guests need to wear a mask in the restrooms.

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum President and CEO, said, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and employees, and these new plans and procedures make that possible. Requiring time-specific tickets to be purchased online minimizes physical contact and helps us determine the right number of visitors at any one time. Also, we have created a one-way, one-mile path around the garden to make it easier for our visitors to enjoy our beautiful grounds while social distancing.”

Seward Johnson’s Celebrating the Familiar

The Dallas Arboretum’s summer exhibit, Seward Johnson’s “Celebrating the Familiar,” opens June 22 and runs through July 31. The collection of 20 life-size cast bronze figures is supported in part by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

“We invite you to let nature nurture you, especially all who have been confined at home these past few months. Being outdoors rejuvenates your senses and heals your mind and soul. The garden is blooming and ready for summer with begonias, impatiens, salvias, zinnias and more. With the Seward Johnson exhibit also opening soon, we invite you to bring a picnic, take a stroll and enjoy our beautiful gardens. We’ve missed you and look forward to welcoming you back,” Brinegar said.

Save

The Dallas Arboretum encourages visitors to bring their own food and beverages. There is minimal food service available during this time. Please carry out any personal trash when exiting the garden. Water fountains are not operable. There is a refillable water filtration system at the main information booth and vending machines with water and Gatorade available near the Camp House in the middle of the garden.

No Trams Operating

There are no trams operating, and wagon rentals are not available. Maps are available at the Information Booth at each entrance. However, all buildings are closed including the Hoffman Family Gift Store, A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion, the DeGolyer House and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. With an advance reservation, members can still get in from 7-9 a.m. for morning walks.

For more information about garden procedures during this time, visit dallasarboretum.org.

Save

Comments

comments