CVS Opens New COVID-19 Rapid-Result Test Sites in Texas

CVS Health Kiosk

CVS Rapid Result Test Sites Coming To A Location Near You

Nearly 100 of these rapid-result test sites will be operational this week at select CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, including 21 sites across Texas. Three of these sites are located in Tarrant County.

  • Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
  • Minors ages 12-17 also are eligible for rapid-result testing; a parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration and accompany minors ages 15 and younger for testing.
  • Rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
  • The testing process, from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results, generally will take approximately 30 minutes.
  • Rapid-result testing enables symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 to access testing and care for influenza and other seasonal illnesses at MinuteClinic.

21 New CVS Health COVID-19 Rapid-Result Test Sites in Texas:

 

10550 West Parmer Lane

Austin

TX

78717

Williamson County

2306 RR 620 South

Lakeway

TX

78734

Travis County

2013 Kelly Lane

Pflugerville

TX

78660

Travis County

11101 US Highway 380

Cross Roads

TX

76227

Denton County

1305 North Highway 377

Roanoke

TX

76262

Denton County

3200 Teasley Lane

Denton

TX

76210

Denton County

1100 Flower Mound Road

Flower Mound

TX

75028

Denton County

7000 Justin Road (FM407)

Lantana

TX

75077

Denton County

775 East US Highway 80

Forney

TX

75126

Kaufman County

3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue

Grapevine

TX

76092

Tarrant County

801 North Tarrant Parkway

Keller

TX

76248-6860

Tarrant County

460 Northwest Parkway

Azle

TX

76020

Tarrant County

8940 Coit Road

Plano

TX

75027

Collin County

201 South Preston Road

Prosper

TX

75078

Collin County

1410 Crabb River Road

Richmond

TX

77469

Fort Bend

2232 Repsdorph Road

Seabrook

TX

77586

Harris County

3505 Center Street

Deer Park

TX

77536

Harris County

23865 FM 1314

Porter

TX

77365

Montgomery County

22202 Bulverde Road

San Antonio

TX

78261

Bexar County

23530 Wilderness Oak

San Antonio

TX

78258

Bexar County

120 East Sonterra Boulevard

San Antonio

TX

78258

Bexar County

 

Rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.1 In addition, rapid-result tests may also be available as a testing option for eligible employees or students affiliated with an organization that has adopted CVS Health’s Return Ready™ return-to-work COVID-19 testing solution.

To date, CVS Health has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 tests since March, and currently manages more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C. Most results from these existing test sites are generally available within 2 – 3 days. The company is adapting some of these sites and adding new locations to be able to deliver rapid results at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year. Nearly 100 of these rapid-result test sites will be operational this week.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Testing is also available for patients ages 12 – 17; a parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration and must accompany minors ages 15 and younger for testing.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their vehicle and proceed to a designated testing structure located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store through a doorway specifically allocated for this purpose. Patients will be provided with a test kit, given instructions, and a CVS Health team member will observe the self-swab process. Patients will be directed to wait outside the store in their vehicle for results. The process, from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results, will generally take approximately 30 minutes.

Patients who access rapid-result testing and receive a negative COVID-19 result will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment at the on-site MinuteClinic for further assessment and to determine if a rapid-result test for flu and strep would be appropriate. The MinuteClinic provider will then be able to provide counsel on a treatment plan and prescribe medications if clinically appropriate.

Nearly 100 of the planned rapid-result test sites will be operational at select CVS Pharmacy locations in 22 states as of this week. States include Ariz., Calif., Conn, Fla., Ga, Ill., Ind., Kan., Mass., Md., Mich., Minn, Mo., N.C., N.J., N.M., Ohio, Pa., R.I., S.C., Texas and Va. Patients seeking a COVID-19 test at CVS Pharmacy can find a complete list of locations and options offered here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos and video, please visit the Media Resource Center.

1COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance or through a program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

