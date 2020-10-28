CVS Opens New COVID-19 Rapid-Result Test Sites in Texas

CVS Rapid Result Test Sites Coming To A Location Near You

Nearly 100 of these rapid-result test sites will be operational this week at select CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, including 21 sites across Texas . Three of these sites are located in Tarrant County.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Minors ages 12-17 also are eligible for rapid-result testing; a parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration and accompany minors ages 15 and younger for testing.

. Rapid-result testing enables symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 to access testing and care for influenza and other seasonal illnesses at MinuteClinic.

21 New CVS Health COVID-19 Rapid-Result Test Sites in Texas:

10550 West Parmer Lane Austin TX 78717 Williamson County 2306 RR 620 South Lakeway TX 78734 Travis County 2013 Kelly Lane Pflugerville TX 78660 Travis County 11101 US Highway 380 Cross Roads TX 76227 Denton County 1305 North Highway 377 Roanoke TX 76262 Denton County 3200 Teasley Lane Denton TX 76210 Denton County 1100 Flower Mound Road Flower Mound TX 75028 Denton County 7000 Justin Road (FM407) Lantana TX 75077 Denton County 775 East US Highway 80 Forney TX 75126 Kaufman County 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue Grapevine TX 76092 Tarrant County 801 North Tarrant Parkway Keller TX 76248-6860 Tarrant County 460 Northwest Parkway Azle TX 76020 Tarrant County 8940 Coit Road Plano TX 75027 Collin County 201 South Preston Road Prosper TX 75078 Collin County 1410 Crabb River Road Richmond TX 77469 Fort Bend 2232 Repsdorph Road Seabrook TX 77586 Harris County 3505 Center Street Deer Park TX 77536 Harris County 23865 FM 1314 Porter TX 77365 Montgomery County 22202 Bulverde Road San Antonio TX 78261 Bexar County 23530 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78258 Bexar County 120 East Sonterra Boulevard San Antonio TX 78258 Bexar County

To date, CVS Health has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 tests since March, and currently manages more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C. Most results from these existing test sites are generally available within 2 – 3 days. The company is adapting some of these sites and adding new locations to be able to deliver rapid results at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year. Nearly 100 of these rapid-result test sites will be operational this week.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their vehicle and proceed to a designated testing structure located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store through a doorway specifically allocated for this purpose. Patients will be provided with a test kit, given instructions, and a CVS Health team member will observe the self-swab process. Patients will be directed to wait outside the store in their vehicle for results. The process, from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results, will generally take approximately 30 minutes.

Patients who access rapid-result testing and receive a negative COVID-19 result will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment at the on-site MinuteClinic for further assessment and to determine if a rapid-result test for flu and strep would be appropriate. The MinuteClinic provider will then be able to provide counsel on a treatment plan and prescribe medications if clinically appropriate.

Nearly 100 of the planned rapid-result test sites will be operational at select CVS Pharmacy locations in 22 states as of this week. States include Ariz., Calif., Conn, Fla., Ga, Ill., Ind., Kan., Mass., Md., Mich., Minn, Mo., N.C., N.J., N.M., Ohio, Pa., R.I., S.C., Texas and Va. Patients seeking a COVID-19 test at CVS Pharmacy can find a complete list of locations and options offered here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos and video, please visit the Media Resource Center.

1COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance or through a program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

