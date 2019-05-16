“Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical” At Wyly Theatre

“Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” is onstage in the Wyly Theatre, presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center, May 22-26.

The musical is based on the French novel, Les Liasions Dangereuses, and the classic cult film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe and Sarah Michelle Geller. Press information warns us that the musical “pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons.”

Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil are charming but devious step-siblings. They place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter. As the dangerous duo set out to destroy the innocent girl—and anyone who gets in their way—they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

Featuring “throw-back” hits by artists like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, *NSYNC, and Britney Spears, “Entertainment Weekly” calls this intoxicating new musical “the ultimate night out.”

AT&T Performing Arts Center

AT&T Performing Arts Center is a nonprofit foundation that operates and programs a 10-acre campus comprised of three premier performance venues and a park in downtown Dallas. Opening in October 2009, the Center has helped complete the 30-year vision of the Dallas Arts District.

Audiences enjoy the best and most recent shows from Broadway, as well as the finest dance companies from across the globe co-presented with TITAS Presents. They also see top concerts and performers with Center Presents; and cutting-edge speakers from the #hearhere series. Thousands of students explore the arts through the Center’s education program, Open Stages. Working with local service agencies, the Center provides free tickets to under-served individuals and families through Community Partners. These programs are made possible by the ongoing support of donors and members.

The Center’s five resident companies are among the city’s leading arts institutions: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater.

Internationally Acclaimed Architects Designed Venues

Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, the Center’s performance spaces are some of the finest venues in the world:

• Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, designed by Foster + Partners of London, is a stunning 2,200-seat venue wrapped in red glass with outstanding acoustic performance halls.

• Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre is a 575-seat theatre with one of the most versatile stages in the world and a distinctive aluminum exterior. It was designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus (partner in charge) and Rem Koolhaas.

• Annette Strauss Square, designed by Foster + Partners, is an open-air entertainment venue with lawn and patio seating for 2,000 surrounded by the downtown skyline.

• Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park is an urban park with native plants and grasses, landscaped lawns, performance spaces, a reflecting pool. Sammons Park was designed by Michel Desvigne and includes the Information Center designed by Foster + Partners.

