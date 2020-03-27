Costco Introduces New Hours Effective Monday

We are HUGE fans of Costco. At times I think we’ve had the motto, if you can’t find it at Costco you don’t need it. Sadly, as we’ve been “sheltering at home”, we haven’t visited a store in person in about a month. Fortunately, we can still get our groceries delivered or use Costco.com.

On Monday,March 30, Costco is introducing new weekday hours to help them keep their stores stocked and sanitized.

Beginning Monday, March 30, U.S. Costco locations will temporarily implement new weekday closing hours. We will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Gas stations will close at 7 p.m.

This temporary change will not affect weekend hours. Thank you for your understanding.

Earlier this week Costco implemented senior hours to help reduce the risk for seniors shopping in their stores. On Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., U.S. and Canada Costco locations will temporarily implement special operating hours for members who are 60 and older. The pharmacy will also be open during this hour; however the food court will maintain its normal operating schedule. These hours apply to all locations except the Business Centers, which will remain open during regular hours.

Inside their warehouse Costco has taken extra precautions to keep their shoppers and employees safe. They have taken steps to control the number of members in their warehouses and asked shoppers and employees to practice social distancing.

Shoppers have noticed Costco has increased the frequency of sanitizing surfaces, including shopping cart handles, merchandise shelves, front-end belts and registers. Certain items like toilet paper have limits to help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need. Buyers and suppliers are working to ensure in-demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites are available in the warehouses.

Costco’s Return Restrictions

Warehouses are not accepting returns on specific items, including:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray

