Home Depot Limits Number Of Customers In Store

With more and more people under stay at home orders, people are turning their attention to home projects and gardening. The result: Home Depot parking lots and stores are packed with customers buying plants, paint, and tools.

The Home Depot is an essential retailer to the communities we serve, and we’re committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster. Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries.

So, in order to keep Home Depot employees and customers safer, Home Depot is implementing new safety measures.

Home Depot In Store Safety Measures:

Store hours are being adjusted temporarily to better serve customers and communities in response to COVID-19. Home Depot stores now close daily at 6 p.m., while opening hours will remain unchanged. Adjusted hours provide additional time to perform cleaning and restock shelves.

Social and physical distancing is being emphasized in their stores and distribution centers. Stores are limiting the number of customers inside at any given time. Some of the Home Depot stores in DFW have reported they are limiting entrance to 100 customers at a time.

Major spring promotions are being eliminated to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores. In addition to training associates on social distancing, distancing markers have been placed at counters, and signage is posted throughout the stores.

They are distributing thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Home Depot has increased the frequency of cleaning and general hygiene maintenance in stores and other locations. They have stepped up efforts to disinfect high-traffic and high-touch areas like self-checkout, door handles, and bathrooms, as well as posting signage about handwashing and other preventative actions.

Taking Care Of Home Depot Associates:

They have expanded their paid time off policy to address the needs of hourly associates and to help alleviate some of the challenges they may be facing as a result of COVID-19. All hourly full-time associates received an additional 80 hours of paid time off, and part-time hourly associates received an additional 40 hours of paid time off.

For associates who are 65 years of age or older or determined to be at higher risk by the CDC, Home Depot added another 80 hours of paid time off for full-time associates and another 40 hours of paid time off for part-time associates. This incremental PTO can be used anytime, for any reason, between now and the end of the year, and will be paid out at year-end if not used.

If associates are diagnosed with COVID-19, Home Depot is providing paid time off until they are released by a doctor to return to work. And they are providing 14 days of paid time off for any associate required to quarantine by a public health authority or the CDC.

Also, they introduced a temporary bonus program for all hourly associates working in stores and distribution centers. From March 23 through April 19, hourly associates who work more than 35 hours per week will receive an additional $100 per week, while hourly associates who work 16 to 35 hours per week will receive an additional $50 per week. This bonus program applies to full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, including new associates. Double-time pay is offered to hourly associates for overtime hours worked.

How Home Depot Is Supporting Communities:

Weeks ago, The Home Depot voluntarily froze pricing nationwide across product categories in high demand due to COVID-19. They executed a “Stop-Sale” on all N95 masks in stores and HomeDepot.com and redirected all shipments to be donated to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders around the country. The Home Depot is donating millions of dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other products and prioritizing fulfillment to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders.

Deliveries & In-Home Service:

Home Depot is limiting services installations to those that are essential for maintenance and repair needs in some markets. If customers have an installation or other in-home service scheduled and want to postpone to a later date, they can reschedule. All delivery and Home Services associates are advised to follow everyday preventive actions including washing hands often, disinfecting frequently touched objects, and carrying hand sanitizer.

