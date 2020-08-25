Cocktail Recipes Featuring Silent Pool Gin

Are you staying in more than going out with friends? If your favorite bar is closed and your weekends feature virtual happy hours, you may be looking for more cocktail inspiration. For us, a bottle of gin is usually just on “standby” for any visitors looking for a gin and tonic. Our friends at Silent Pool gin sent us some cocktail recipes to mix things up a little.

Bee’s Knees

50ml Silent Pool Gin

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

20ml Honey Syrup*

Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

*Honey Syrup- Mix 2 parts Honey with 1 part hot water.

Silent Pool G&T

50ml Silent Pool Gin

125ml Premium Tonic Water

Serve over cubed ice. Garnish with a large strip of orange zest snapped over the top. Or we sometimes add a few cucumber slices to ours.

Chamomile Collins

50ml Silent Pool Gin

25ml Chamomile Syrup

25ml Lemon Juice

Top Soda

Build and stir over ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

Silent Pool Gin is now available in select markets across the U.S. The gin is 43% ABV and retails for approximately $59.99. Bedford and Grove, LLC represents Silent Pool Distillers in the U.S.

About Silent Pool Gin

Silent Pool Distillers is an artisan distillery located on the Albury Estate, nestled at the foot of the Surrey Hills in the UK. Its expert distillers create a wide range of handcrafted spirits, including the multi award-winning Silent Pool Gin.

Silent Pool Gin is crafted with exceptional care, using the very finest botanicals from nature to capture the essence and sprawling beauty of the Surrey Hills. The result is a rich and clean juniper-driven liquid, complimented with floral layers of lavender and chamomile, fresh notes of citrus and local honey for a wonderfully smooth finish. The result is a perfectly balanced gin that is both traditional and refreshingly individual.

Silent Pool Gin has picked up many fans and plaudits along the way, including a recent Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Silent Pool Gin is now widely available across the UK and is exported to more than 27 countries, with recent launches in the U.S. and Japan.

