Family Of Ft. Worth Hit & Run Victim Needs Your Help

Justice For Billy Ray Jones Facebook Page

The family of Billy Ray Jones is begging the public for help in identifying the driver of a blue Toyota Camry. They’ve created a Facebook page in order to get justice for Billy Ray.

“On the last day of July 2020, Billy Jones tragically left us in a fatal hit & run motorcycle accident on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Billy was married to his bride, Sherri since 1991 and was the father of their only child—Ashley. He was a devoted husband and an incredible father.

We are asking for the public, friends and family to help the Jones family find the hit & run driver for justice. Please post any pictures, video’s or information. We need to find the people that were there at the QT and witness what happen. We need your photos.

above all please pray for us. God Bless”

Save

July 31 Hit & Run in Ft. Worth

FORT WORTH, TX, (July 31, 2020) – Billy Ray Jones, 52, sustained fatal injuries in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Friday, July 31 in Fort Worth.

A motorcyclist killed in the 200 block of East Rendon Crowley Road July 31; Billy Ray Jones

Billy Ray Jones, 52, sustained fatal injuries in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Friday, July 31 in Fort Worth.

Jones was riding a motorcycle in the 200 block of East Rendon Crowley Road when a light blue Camry turned in front of him, police said. He was unable to avoid the collision and ended up striking the side of the Camry.

Jones was taken to a local hospital where he, sadly, succumbed to his injuries.

Fort Worth police are seeking the identity of the Camry driver who fled the scene. Several cameras at QuikTrip recorded the incident.

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION NEEDED

Contact #: 817-392-4889

Report #: 200058659

On 07/31/20 at the 200 block of E Rendon Crowley Rd, a light blue Toyota Camry (2007-2010) turned in front of a motorcyclist traveling westbound. The Camry was turning from eastbound into the QT parking lot. The motorcyclist struck the side of the Camry and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The Camry was driven by a young Hispanic male- black hair, medium build. The driver of the Camry did not stay on scene and departed; he and the vehicle are seen on several cameras at the QT.

The investigation is open and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4889.

Save

Comments

comments