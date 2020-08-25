Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie Restaurant/Entertainment Destination

Locally Sourced Food & Pickleball Venue Comes To Grand Prairie

Chicken N Pickle, the casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar in a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that boasts pickleball courts, shuffleboard, and a variety of yard games, is set to open near the 2900 block of Esplanade, adjacent to the service road along President George Bush Turnpike, in 2021.

Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie will feature a full-service restaurant using locally sourced foods to offer a variety of delicious dishes, a rooftop bar, and indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and lawn games. In San Antonio, Chicken N Pickle offers bocce ball and shuffleboard courts and lawn games like Jenga and cornhole.

Menu items at the San Antonio location include: wood fired rotisserie chicken, chicken sandwiches and burgers, salads and appetizers like wings and quesadillas.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Its can be played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. It can be played as doubles or singles.

When completed, Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie will begin hosting pickleball clinics for players at all levels, as well as professional and amateur pickleball tournaments.

The Grand Prairie location anticipates bringing hundreds of jobs to the area and will be posting open positions in early 2021. Chicken N Pickle currently has locations in Kansas City, Wichita and San Antonio, TX.

The idea was conceived in the Grand Cayman Islands over cold beer and jerk chicken. One man’s love for delicious, wood-fired chicken and the game of pickleball led to the 2016 founding of Chicken N Pickle’s flagship location in Kansas City and has quickly developed into a wildly popular destination for food and fun in other markets.

