City of DeSoto Closures-Rec Center, Library, Etc.

DeSoto Closing Recreation Center, Civic Center & Library Until Further Notice

DeSoto- The City of DeSoto is closing DeSoto’s Recreation Center, Civic Center and Public Library until further notice beginning at 5:00 PM today (Monday, March 16, 2020). This action is part of a coordinated effort with our national, state, county, and local partners to help protect our residents from the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advocated for a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people in smaller facilities and local governments have been reviewing this and other CDC guidelines to determine how best to protect their residents. DeSoto’s announcement reflects compliance with this course of action and consensus with our allies on the most effective public safety approach.

“These are extremely popular venues that our residents enjoy coming to daily, so no one looks forward to their closure. But given our responsibility to protect the health and well- being of our residents, it is the only realistic action that we can take,” observed DeSoto’s Interim City Manager M. Reneé Johnson, who is also DeSoto’s longtime head of Parks & Recreation.

The City of DeSoto will continue to post new information related to Coronavirus issues on our Facebook, Nextdoor, and Twitter pages as it becomes available. In the meantime, if area residents have questions about the Coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 Hotline from Dallas County Health and Human Services at 972-692-2780.

