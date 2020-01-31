Dallas County Health & Human Services On Coronavirus

Dallas- As the novel coronavirus situation continues get increased attention, Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing this update to our partners about novel coronavirus. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we recognize many are likely getting inquiries, as well as beginning their own preparedness activities.

At this time Dallas County does not have any confirmed cases, and we want to reiterate the overall risk to the American public remains low.

There are a number of informational resources available through our health department, the Department of State Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control. Additionally, we want to make ourselves available to answer any other questions you may have about this ongoing situation.

We encourage everyone to communicate basic personal hygiene practices like washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home while sick. We remain in the middle of flu season, which poses an immediate risk to our residents.

I appreciate all of our partners for being actively engaged and we will remain in contact as this situation evolves.

Dallas County Health and Human Services nCov Website: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Department of State Health Services nCov Website:

https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/#public

Centers for Disease Control nCov Website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Earlier today the HHS Secretary Alex Azar, declared a public health emergency because of the coronavirus. While they believe the risk is low, there’s still a lot that’s unknown about the transmission of the virus.

As part of the Administration’s work to protect Americans and respond to the 2019 Novel #Coronavirus outbreak, today I signed a public health emergency declaration. pic.twitter.com/cpQzmgu9VI — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) January 31, 2020

