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Home News DPS Advises Public to Download iWatchTexas Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

DPS Advises Public to Download iWatchTexas Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Kristin Barclay
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AUSTIN – As Texas prepares to host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds everyone about the iWatchTexas program — a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity or behavior and enhancing safety during World Cup events.
The iWatchTexas program allows anyone to quickly and anonymously report suspicious activity, behaviors or threats that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related activity. With millions of visitors expected to travel to Texas during the World Cup, DPS reminds everyone that safety is a shared responsibility.

“Safety and security will be our top priority as Texas hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “iWatchTexas will play a vital role in that, by giving people a simple and effective way to report any type of suspicious behavior and helping law enforcement take quick action to stop those potential threats before anything happens. Please, if you see something suspicious, say something.”

The public can report behaviors via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report typically takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

Often, preparations for crimes, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may be seen by someone but not reported. When in doubt, DPS encourages everyone to speak up.
Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report:

  • Comments about killing or harming someone.
  • Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.
  • A social media post about a possible attack.
  • A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage or arson.
  • Actively showing support for designated foreign terrorist organizations such as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah (Hizballah) and Ansarallah (Houthis).
  • People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.
  • Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.
  • Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.
  • Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.
  • Attempted or actual cyber attacks

The iWatchTexas app is available at no cost to iPhone users on the Apple App Store (iWatchTexas) and for Android users on Google Play (iWatchTexas). Texans are urged to download the app now.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

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Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
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