Sam’s Club NEW HOURS

Monday-Saturday 9 am – 8 pm

Sunday 10 am -6 pm

The Tire and Battery Center hours will move to 10 am – 6 pm, Monday – Saturday until further notice. If a member has an existing appointment, that appointment time stands.

Club Pickup times remain the same starting at 7am.

Optical, Pharmacy and Fuel hours remain the same.

Statement By Kath McLay, Chief Executive Officer, Sam’s Club

New club hours and how we’re prioritizing members

To our members and friends, we want to take a minute and thank you for your business and your patience these last few weeks. You are the reason we do what we do, and it is a pleasure to serve you every day.

We want to let you know that, starting Tuesday, 3/17 we are shifting all club opening hours to 9 am – 8 pm, Monday – Saturday. This is to ensure our associates have ample time to restock, clean and sanitize each club, and to provide you the best possible experience. Our Sunday hours will remain 10 am – 6 pm. Prescheduled Club Pickup orders will still be available for pickup starting at 7am.

It’s an unprecedented time for all of us and we know we have had out-of-stock items in our clubs. We continue to work around the clock to restock those items as we know it’s so important to get you and your families the things you came in for. That’s why we may also periodically limit the quantity on certain items per member – to ensure more people have access to the products they need.

If you’re experiencing long lines, we encourage you to use our patented Scan & Go feature in our Sam’s Club app. Simply scan your items with your phone, add them to your cart, and skip the checkout line altogether.

You are our #1 priority, and we will do whatever it takes to make sure your experience at Sam’s Club is a safe one. We hope to continue to be a helping hand as we navigate these uncharted waters together. Thank you for your continued trust, loyalty and patience.

