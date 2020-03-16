Five New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

Dallas County reported five new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday. At the moment Dallas County has a total of 19 confirmed cases.

The five new cases involve men in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s. Another case is a woman in her 50’s. Four are related to domestic travel, but one is likely community spread. None of the five are currently hospitalized. They are all self-isolating in their homes.

Three of the patients live in Dallas, one lives in Farmers Branch and one is from out of state.

“Significantly, there’s another likely case of community spread among the five cases we are reporting today. I am in consultation with the mayors of the cities in Dallas County and our state and federal partners. We will be announcing additional measures to keep you safe soon,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Judge Jenkins says he is working with officials in Dallas County, state and federal partners on announcing additional safety measures.

At the moment, gatherings of 500 people or more are currently banned in Dallas County. Additionally, atherings of 250 or more are discouraged. With new CDC recommendations released last night, urging a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, new changes may be coming to Dallas.

Also note, Dallas County is cancelling all jury trials for Dallas County Criminal Courts, Civil Courts and Justice of the Peace (J.P.) Courts through May 8, 2020. Dallas County citizens summoned to appear at the Frank Crowley Criminal Courthouse, at the George Allen Civil Courthouse, or a J.P. Court prior to May 8, 2020 should not report nor call to reschedule their service.

Inquiries from the general public may be made to 972-692-2780 between the hours of 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Monday – Friday.

