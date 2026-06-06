NCTCOG shares travel strategies to reduce delays, ease congestion during World Cup

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June 3, 2026 (Arlington, Texas) – North Texas is gearing up to welcome the world this summer. Arlington will soon host nine matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including a semifinal – more than any other host city in the tournament. The matches, to be held June 14-July 14 at AT&T Stadium (which will be renamed Dallas Stadium during the tournament), are expected to draw thousands of visitors, to increase travel demand across the region and to place an international spotlight on the region.

To help residents and visitors prepare, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Transportation Department has launched a match-day travel resource at www.nctcog.org/gameplan. The website includes match schedules, anticipated traffic windows, road closure maps, transit information and travel tips to help travelers plan ahead and avoid delays. A Spanish version of the site is available at www.nctcog.org/gameplanesp. World Cup travel activity is expected to peak in the hours before and after matches, particularly along major corridors, including Interstate Highway 30 and State Highway 360. Travelers should anticipate heavier traffic, increased transit ridership and longer travel times not only near Arlington but also at Dallas’ Fair Park, which will host the FIFA Fan Festival™.

“We encourage residents to check travel information before heading out and consider small adjustments on match days,” said Natalie Bettger, senior program manager of Congestion Management and System Operations for NCTCOG. “By planning ahead, we can help keep North Texas moving while welcoming visitors from around the world.”

What Residents and Commuters Should Expect

On match days, travelers may experience:

Increased roadway traffic before and after matches

Higher ridership on regional transit systems, especially the Trinity Railway Express (TRE)

Longer travel times near Arlington and key regional corridors

Temporary roadway impacts and closures around event areas

Residents are encouraged to review road closure maps and peak travel periods laid out at NCTCOG.org/gameplan before heading out on match days.

Match-Day Travel Tips

To help reduce congestion during the tournament, residents are encouraged to consider temporary travel adjustments when possible, including:

Carpooling or vanpooling

Using alternate routes

Adjusting commute times outside peak travel windows

Working remotely, when schedules allow

Combining errands into fewer trips

Even small changes in travel habits can help improve mobility across the region.

Transit Riders Encouraged to Plan Ahead

Regional transit systems are expected to experience increased ridership throughout the tournament. Riders are encouraged to:

Allow extra time for boarding and transfers

Check service alerts before traveling

Adjust schedules when possible

Use the GoPass® app for trip planning and real-time updates

Employers Asked to Support Flexible Work Options

NCTCOG is also encouraging employers to help reduce peak-hour congestion by offering flexible work arrangements on match days, particularly for employees who may travel through or near event-related activity areas.

Suggested options include:

Remote work opportunities

Staggered shifts

Flexible start and end times

Employers are also encouraged to share match-day travel information with employees in advance.

World Cup Commuter Challenge Offers Rewards

Residents are also invited to participate in the TryParkingIt.com World Cup Commuter Challenge from June 11 through July 19. Participants who log alternative commutes, including carpooling, vanpooling, biking or walking, will earn entries into prize drawings while helping reduce congestion during the tournament.

The challenge gives North Texans a way to be part of the World Cup experience, even if they are not attending a match, while helping welcome visitors from around the world. Participants can access the challenge through TryParkingIt.com or by downloading the Try Parking It app on their Apple or Android device and logging in with their account information. Additional details and registration information can be found at TryParkingIt.com.