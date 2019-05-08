M. Reneé Johnson Named Interim DeSoto City Manager

DeSoto Interim City Manager Named

DESOTO—Following the resignation of longtime City Manager Dr. Tarron Richardson city council members have formally named an interim. Late Friday night officials announced M. Renee Johnson as DeSoto’s Interim City Manager effective 12:01 AM.

Dr. Tarron Richardson returns home to the east coast to take a new position as city manager in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Anyone who knows Reneé is aware that she is a dynamic and creative person who knows how to get things done in the most efficient and impressive way,” says Mayor McCowan. “Her appointment as Interim City Manager is great news for the people of DeSoto.”

DeSoto Experience

M. Reneé Johnson has spent nearly three decades leading parks and recreational operations in four different cities including Dallas. Johnson came to DeSoto in 2007. During her tenure she continually manages and leverages her resources efficiently to allow for widespread expansion.

The parks and recreation department hosts a number of programs including cultural events, educational enrichment programs, community partnerships, targeted teen recreation, increased volunteerism, and placing a major emphasis on programs and activities for seniors. In 2016, Johnson led DeSoto’s Parks and Recreation Department to the coveted accreditation recognition for excellence. The Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) is the only national accreditation of park and recreation agencies.

“I’ve served as a director in DeSoto City Government since 2007, and in that time have built some very solid relationships with all of our main stakeholders and, of course, DeSoto’s senior management team.” noted incoming Interim-City Manager Reneé Johnson. “We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount by working as a team on DeSoto’s behalf and we look forward to continuing to work as a team to make a difference in our great city block by block and day by day!”

Big Shoes To Fill

Johnson replaces Dr. Tarron Richardson, DeSoto’s City Manager since 2011. Richardson’s administration boasts implementing a major financial overhaul of City Government and strengthening DeSoto’s municipal workforce.

“DeSoto has been most fortunate to have Dr. Richardson as our City Manager for all these years and we wish him our best in his new role as the City Manager of Charlottesville.” Mayor McCowan added “While he has set the bar high for his replacement, we are confident that as Interim City Manager Reneé Johnson will continue to move our city forward and maintain the growth and positive momentum that DeSoto residents and visitors have come to expect.”

The Charlottesville, Virginia City Council named Richardson the City’s new city manager April 8. Richardson submitted his official letter of resignation the same day to the DeSoto City Council.

In his resignation letter, Richardson highlighted many of the city’s milestones under his administration.

“Throughout this duration of our time, our municipality has experienced an unprecedented wealth of success in terms of its financial health, public services and community marketability,” Richardson said.

He will begin his new position on Charlottesville on May 13.

Comments

comments